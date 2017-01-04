Paul Millsap wants to remain with the Atlanta Hawks amid recent trade rumors

Millsap holds to keys to success in Atlanta, and his departure would almost surely signal a rebuild. (Photo by Kevin Cox/Getty Images)

The evolution of Paul Millsap’s game in the past few seasons is astounding, and he has quickly established himself as one of the most talented and efficient players in the entire league. When he arrived from the Utah Jazz for just $9.5 million per year in 2013, he was expected to be a key starter and contributor on a solid team. Instead, he became a three-time all-star and one of the most underrated players around. He signed on for three more years, $59 million in 2015 but has an opt-out opportunity this coming offseason that he will almost surely utilize in order to increase his salary.

The Hawks’ Dilemma: Trade or keep?

The big question for the Atlanta Hawks has been whether they should hold onto the 31-year-old forward through this season and hope he re-signs or trade him now and get some value in return. Almost every team would benefit from having Millsap as their power forward, so the interest would definitely be there from a wide variety of places. However, it has become clear that he is worth more to the Hawks than anyone else at the moment, and it would take a massive trade package in order for general manager Wes Wilcox to even consider pulling the trigger.

This past offseason the Hawks also listened to trade offers from teams like the Phoenix Suns, but nothing convinced them to make a move. This, of course, could have been a different story had center Al Horford decided to stay in town, but it seems like that was unlikely once Dwight Howard signed on.

Toronto has been an oft-mentioned destination for Millsap should he leave Atlanta. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Millsap Reassures Hawks Fans

The Hawks got off to a scintillating start but have been less than stellar since as they are currently sitting at a record of 18-16. Therefore, the rumors are always going to be swirling, especially with big-name players who will have the chance to test the free agency waters in the near future. Millsap has remained very professional throughout the process, saying that he knows the NBA is a business and difficult decisions have to be made.

He also calmed the hearts of many Hawks fans by saying that his own heart is in Atlanta and he wants to keep it that way. Things certainly can change, and the Hawks have the ability to move him if they are offered too much to pass up. But that is looking less and less likely, and Millsap’s statement will allow his team to play without major distractions (for now) and try to get back on the winning track.