What to do with Jonas Valanciunas?

Photo Credit: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

It's been a topic for quite some time.

What exactly is Jonas Valanciunas' role on the Toronto Raptors?

I've really been itching to talk about this and now with Jonas on Raptors' fans mind more than ever, let's address it.

Jonas is clearly the third option offensively behind Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. It's been this way for as long as I can remember.

Now the question is, does he deserve a bigger role?

If we look back to the 2015-16 NBA Playoffs, the answer, overwhelmingly, is yes. Jonas, by far was the best Raptor in their first round matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

With both Lowry and DeRozan struggling, he showed up big time. Averaging just around 14 points and 12 rebounds in that seven-game series..

Not to even mention the series against the Miami Heat, where he was phenomenal once again.

Photo Credit: TOM SZCZERBOWSKI-USA TODAY SPORT

Sadly his brilliant showing against Miami was cut short as he sprained his ankle in Game 3 of last season's Eastern Conference Semis. His ankle injury resulted in him being sidelined for two-and-a-half weeks.

Ever since then, Jonas hasn't been quite the same. He gave us a quick glimpse of it on opening night against the Detroit Pistons, racking up 32 points and 11 rebounds, but that's about it.

The Jonas we've seen this season isn't the guy we were begging for after last season's historic playoff run.

Why is that?

Teams are Adapting

The easy answer to that is that the game we love and cherish continues to change. The Raptors first two matchups in last year's playoffs was heavily favored for Jonas.

Now with teams adjusting their roster to compete and counter with the NBA elites, it really isn't doing Jonas any justice.

His lateral quickness isn't great and he's not a fearful rim protector that you can slot in to make opponents think twice about attacking the paint.

With the game evolving to new heights, Jonas might just be falling behind.

Head coach Dwane Casey of the Raptors had some very interesting words regarding Jonas Valanciunas.

In ESPN's Zach Lowe's latest piece "Is the NBA scoring explosion too hot or just right," it features Casey articulating the Raptors situation with center Valanciunas:

Let me defend Jonas here. Casey hasn't shown any interest over the years in "Letting him dominate."

Casey doesn't even trust Valanciunas to close out games. Whether it's a matchup problem or the current lineup was clicking so well, Casey isn't fond of Jonas and fourth quarter minutes.

Some of it is justifiable and the rest is outright questionable.

Is Jonas Getting too much Flak?

With Casey's reputation around the league as a 'defense first guy,' that's where it is somewhat understandable in his disinterest in closing with Jonas.

You can't put the blame all on Jonas though. The starters that Casey has rolled with for most of the season haven't been spectacular either on the defensive end.

Jonas actually has the best defensive rating per 100 possessions at 106 among the starters. He doesn't have much help with rookie Pascal Siakam still getting accustomed to the game and Lowry/DeRozan haven't been too great in aiding Jonas in defending the pick and roll.

Before you solely blame Jonas for all of the defensive issues, take a closer look and realize that Toronto's core pieces have also taken a dip too.

Photo Credit: ​John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports

The sad thing is we've been promised year after year that Jonas' role will continue to grow but in all honesty, there aren't any signs indicating that it will.

The Raptors tend to always attempt to get Jonas going early in the first quarter. Sadly, if he struggles early, you really shouldn't expect to see much of him for the rest of the night.

The game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night showed exactly that. The Raptors tried to get him going early but after he wasn't successful in gaining position down-low, they moved on.

What I've learned over the years in closely watching Jonas, is that he's just like any other stubborn player. If you give him the ball on offense, he'll give you 100 percent on the defense. That's when Jonas is at his best.

This season, the Raptors have moved away from getting the ball in the post to Jonas, but for valid reasons. They hold the second-highest offensive rating in the NBA, led by Lowry and DeRozan. So why go away from something that has been working so well?

Unless Jonas is jockeying for position or grabbing rebounds from a missed DeRozan mid-range jumper, he isn't getting the ball on offense.

From a Jonas supporter, in myself, I'm pretty disappointed in that.

So what should the Raptors do with Jonas?

Photo Credit: Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Trade, Adapt, or Involve Jonas?

I'm legit sad that it has come to this point but the Raptors seriously need to consider moving Jonas. His talents are not being utilized and he doesn't fit at all with Casey's desires.

I've been hearing that a guy named Vlade Divac from the Sacramento Kings loves Europeans. A move for Jonas at this point in the season seems unlikely, but I advise the Raptors to see what the market is for a guy like Jonas.

Working on a three-point shot won't hurt. Also getting faster and slimmer would help. The lanky guy we saw in his first season from Lithuania looked like a Kristaps Porzingis. Could he go back to that?

Another solution, that likely won't occur, is to run more plays for Jonas.

In the last 18 games, Jonas has attempted 10 or more shots just five times. In all of those games, the Raptors won.

I've said this before and I'll say it again. When you get the ball to Jonas, usually good things will occur. So give him the basketball!

I doubt it happens though, as the Raptors aren't likely to go away from what has been working so efficiently for them this season.

It'll be interesting to see how Casey aims to use Jonas as the Raptors approach the last leg of the NBA season.