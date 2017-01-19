Derrick Rose’s 30 point performance leads New York Knicks Past Boston Celtics, 117-106

The short-handed New York Knicks steal a win at the TD Garden and snapped the Boston Celtics seven-home game winning streak.

Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Derrick Rose get Knicks Offense Started

<img alt="New York Knicks Forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas (91) holds the ball against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. Photo courtesy of David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports. " height="410" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/knicks%20vs%20celtics%20recap%20photo%202.jpg" width="610"/> New York Knicks Forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas (91) holds the ball against Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports.

Rookie Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored nine points on three-of-four shooting in the first period. Seven of those nine points came within the first three minutes of the contest. Derrick Rose chipped in eight points and the Knicks made their last six shots of the frame with Boston leading 34-31.

Willy Hernangomez Sparks Bench With Double-Digit Scoring

Another New York Knicks Rookie Willy Hernangomez, contributed big in the Knicks Win. During the second stanza of the game, Hernangomez scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards. Brandon Jennings and Justin Holiday combined for 12 points to give New York their highest-scoring first half of the season, 63 points. By halftime, New York’s bench dropped 33 points.

Isaiah Thomas Keeps Celtics Within Reach

Isaiah Thomas, who had nine points in the first half, scored eight quick points within the first three minutes of the third quarter. Boston outscored the Knickerbockers 29-25 but still trailed by five points.

Rose Showcases Big Fourth Quarter

With 7:57 left in regulation, New York committed their fourth team foul of the period. As a result, Jaylen Brown went to the free throw line. He converted on two free throws to cut the Knicks lead 97-96. Holiday and Courtney Lee then drained a three-pointer each to boost New York’s lead back up to seven. Rose followed it up with eight straight points and finished the frame with 12 points and seven boards.

Top Performers

Rose achieved a season-high in rebounds with 10. Kuzminskas ended with 17 points and Carmelo Anthony chipped in 13 points. From the Knicks bench, Hernangomez led the way and tied a career-high with 17 points. Holiday tallied 13 points and Jennings scored 11. Lee scored nine points and tied a career-high with seven assists.

For Boston, Thomas concluded with 39 points and Jae Crowder added 21.

Quotes

<img alt="New York Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the game. Photo courtesy of David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports." height="896" src="https://img.vavel.com/b/knicks%20vs%20celtics%20recap%20photo%203.jpg" width="583"/> New York Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the game. Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports.

Anthony said in the postgame interview “It was a big win for us to come in here and kind of put everything to the side in spite of what’s been surrounding the team, and really focus in on playing basketball and winning.”

When asked about his performance, Rose said “Just playing my game. Just waiting for coach to call my number, just like tonight-he called my number.”

Kuzminskas gave his thoughts on the victory and said: “All the 50-50 balls were ours and that was the key to the win.”

Other Things To Note

-The Knickerbockers were without starters Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Joakim Noah (ankle). Both players are expected to undergo MRI’s on Thursday.

-Anthony passed Dick Barnett and moved up to eighth place on the Knicks all-time scoring list with 9,443 points.

- New York Outrebounded Boston 57-33.

Up Next

The Knicks will return back to Madison Square Garden in less then 24 hours to host the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 8:00 p.m. E.T. The game will be nationally televised and can be seen on TNT.

Boston will have a few day to rest and be back in action to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 5.00 p.m. E.T.