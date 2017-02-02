Milwaukee Bucks trade Miles Plumlee to Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes

Instead of dunking on the Milwaukee Bucks, Roy Hibbert will now be dunking for them as he and Spencer Hawes will be traded to the Bucks for Miles Plumlee. Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

With three weeks until the NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets are in the process of making a trade. The Bucks would send forward Miles Plumlee to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst was the first to report the trade and both teams can officially complete the trade by Thursday.

Will Milwaukee be Roy Hibbert's Permanent Home?

Possibly the biggest name in this trade is two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert. Hibbert has bounced around in this league, first being drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the 17th pick in the first round back in 2008. He was traded in that summer to the Indiana Pacers, where he would then spend seven seasons with the Pacers. He played 533 games in a Pacers' jersey averaging 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. After the 2014-15 season, the Pacers decided to ship the 7-foot-2 big man to the Los Angeles Lakers for just a second round pick. Hibbert's time in 'La La Land' wasn't great as his production fell all across the board. To add, his time didn't last long, as he spent one season with the Lakers on a one-year, $15-million contract. The 30-year-old center then decided to sign a one-year, $5-million deal with the Charlotte Hornets last summer. While spending half the year and only playing in 42 games, averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one block per game for the eighth-seeded Hornets, Hibbert now finds himself in a trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's safe to say Roy Hibbert has been there and done that. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images North America

Spencer Hawes NBA Journey

10-year NBA veteran Spencer Hawes also has been flipped around during his time playing in the NBA. The 28-year-old was drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the 10th pick in the first round back in the 2007 NBA Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Kings, then was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers and spent four years in the city of Brotherly Love. His journey didn't stop there as he was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and later signing to with the Los Angeles Clippers. Spending only one season each with both clubs. After being traded from the Clippers to the Hornets, Hawes signed a two-year, 12-million contract last summer but is now likely on the move to the Bucks. He currently averages 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 29.1 percent from three-point range.

Spencer Hawes will now be draining threes in Milwaukee. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images North America

Possibly a Change for Miles Plumlee's Role

On the Bucks' end, 28-year-old Miles Plumlee will head to the Hornets in hope to have an increased role. Plumlee signed a four-year, $50-million deal with the Bucks last summer but his role was limited. He's averaging 2.6 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing 9.7 minutes per game. He may have to prove himself to head coach Steve Clifford first in order to get playing time. The Hornets already have Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller, and Frank Kaminsky who all play the power forward or center positions. Expect the rotation to be tight for the big man positions.

Miles Plumlee will look for a new role with the Charlotte Horents. Photo: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks' Big Men Dilemma

Also for the Bucks, they now have Hibbert, Hawes, John Henson, and Greg Monroe who play the center position. It may be possible that the Bucks are not done moving their players after this trade because the center position is now complicated to work with. During the course of this season, the Bucks were willing to hear trade offers for Greg Monroe, and now Bucks' general manager John Hammond, may be listening more closely. Head coach Jason Kidd cannot afford to play either one of those at the power forward position because they already have Jabari Parker, Michael Beasley, and Mirza Teletovic. Adjusting the rotation with Hibbert and Hawes may cause their minutes to slide with the depth the have.

With this trade, the Bucks will have to cut forward Steve Novak to make room for the trade.

Both Teams are Struggling

Both the Bucks and Hornets have been struggling as of late. The Bucks, once holding down a playoff spot a few weeks ago, find themselves sitting 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 21-27 record. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and one win in their last ten games. However, they sit one game back for the eighth spot, currently held by none other than the Hornets.

The Hornets are currently on a six-game losing streak. They're clinging to that eighth-seed in the East as the Detroit Pistons are just a half game back from them.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Feb. 23, there should be more players on the move.