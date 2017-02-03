Russell Westbrook and LeBron James named NBA Players of the Month

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in action for Team USA. | USA-TODAY Sports

For the second time this season, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James have been named the NBA's Players of the Month at the same time.

The duo both won the accolade in November, meaning they are the league's only two players to have taken the award on more than one occasion this season.

It also marks the fifth time that King James has won the award out of the past seven months, with his efforts for the Cleveland Cavaliers failing to go unnoticed.

What's more, it means that Westbrook has won the award on at least two occasions in each of his last three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mr. Triple Double

Russell Westbrook with new teammate Doug McDermott. | USA-TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old Russ continued his mesmeric season leading the Thunder through February, ending the month with an average of 33.4 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1.8 steals.

After a tough start to the month, the Thunder ended February with four straight wins, with their new players in Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott gelling well with Westbrook after joining from the Chicago Bulls.

The point guard's February included four 40-point performances and two further 38-point games. His three-point percentage was at a high for the season too, as he converted 37.7 percent from deep for the month.

What's more, Westbrook took his triple-double count to 30 for the season, making him one of only three players in history to reach that feat. He grabbed six from OKC's 11 games across the month, including three consecutive triple-doubles to end February.

The 28-year-old is currently 38 rebounds and 15 assists ahead of the pace to average a triple-double for the entire campaign.

The Cavaliers Find their Feet in 2017

LeBron James' Cavs remain in poll position to win the Eastern Conference once again. | USA-TODAY Sports

After a disappointing 7-8 month to start the year, LeBron James and his side returned to form in February, winning nine of their 11 games, with two runs of four successive victories.

King James averaged 25.9 points and over ten assists, proving himself to be vital as both a scorer and a playmaker for the conference-topping franchise.

The 32-year-old's only bad performance of the season was in fact against Westbrook's Oklahoma City, with LeBron absent for his side's loss to the Bulls on the 25th of February.

The versatile small forward grabbed a triple-double against the New York Knicks and also converted 70 percent of his attempts from the field on a further three occasions.

It's the 34th time LeBron has won the award, the most of any active player in the NBA.

The four-time MVP winner has already started March in the same fashion, with a triple-double in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, Westbrook's first game of the month is tonight, as his Thunder side face the Portland Trail Blazers.