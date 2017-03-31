Mott's 2017 NBA Mock Draft 1.0

UCLA's T.J. Leaf and Lonzo Ball guard Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox via Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

As March Madness comes to a close, the players looking to play in the NBA are starting to declare for the NBA draft. Here is how the latest way the draft's first round could finish.

1.) Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, PG - Washington Huskies

Although the Celtics already have one of the best point guards in the league, Isaiah Thomas, they will look to add depth to the position by drafting Fultz, a dynamic point guard who can shoot, rebound, and assist.

NBA Comparison: D’Angelo Russell

2.) Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG - UCLA Bruins

With D’Angelo Russell starting to groove in the NBA and Jordan Clarkson also providing the Lakers with valuable minutes, they will draft an electric point guard, Lonzo Ball. One of the best players in all of college basketball, Ball will have a lot to do with the Laker’s future success.

NBA Comparison: Jason Kidd

3.) Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF - Kansas Jayhawks

With Devin Booker leading the team in points and Eric Bledsoe leading the team in assists, it is safe to say they have a solid backcourt. The Suns will add freshman star, Josh Jackson, a player who really proved himself throughout his first year. The pick will make the Suns a very well rounded scoring team.

NBA Comparison: Paul George

4.) Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF - Duke Blue Devils

The Magic already have a very strong front court with Serge Ibaka and Nikola Vucevic, they will look to add freshman phenom Jayson Tatum. Tatum would dramatically improve the team’s frontcourt by providing quality rookie minutes and making an immediate impact.

NBA Comparison: Jabari Parker

5.) Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, PG - Kentucky Wildcats

Fox really showed how good of a player he really is against a good UCLA team. He will provide strong play as the team’s point guard and complement rookie Buddy Hield very nicely.

NBA Comparison: Kris Dunn

6.) New York Knicks: Malik Monk, SG - Kentucky Wildcats

The Knicks team has struggled for the past few seasons and although they have the talent to be a contender, they haven’t been able to bring it all together. Malik Monk will be able to add scoring and stingy defense to a Knicks team still trying to find it’s identity.

NBA Comparison: C.J. McCollum

7.) Philadelphia 76ers: Dennis Smith, PG - N.C. State

Despite T.J. McConnell providing quality starting time for the Sixers this season, he is far from their franchise point guard. By drafting Dennis Smith, the Sixers starting lineup could potentially be one of the most well-rounded in the league with big rebounders who can score, shooters, and players with good vision and passing ability.

NBA Comparison: Eric Bledsoe

8.) Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, SF - Florida State Seminoles

One of the most well-rounded players in the draft, Jonathan Isaac is a steal for the Wolves at No. 8. With the ability to get to the basket and rebound, he provides Minnesota will important depth at small forward.

NBA Comparison: Brandon Ingram

9.) Sacramento Kings: Lauri Markkanen, PF - Arizona Wildcats

After losing Demarcus Cousins, the Kings lost a big man who is a lockdown defender and can also drive to the basket. Drafting Markkanen will fill some of these holes as the young freshman will make an immediate impact.

NBA Comparison: Ryan Anderson

10.) Dallas Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina, PG - International

As Harrison Barnes continues to play well for Dallas and Dirk being surprisingly consistent for his age, the Mavericks will look to add a pass first point guard in Frank Ntilikina.

NBA Comparison: Dennis Schroeder

11.) Charlotte Hornets: Justin Jackson, SF - North Carolina Tar Heels

The ACC player of the year will be able to do great things alongside Kemba Walker, Jackson is a really good shooter and has the ability to run the floor like a point guard.

NBA Comparison: Klay Thompson

12.) Portland Trailblazers: Miles Bridges, SF - Michigan St. Spartans

Already with arguably the best backcourt in the NBA, the Trail Blazers could use a SF/PF type of player to round out their lineup.

NBA Comparison: Justise Winslow

13.) Detroit Pistons: Terrance Ferguson, SG - International

One of the most athletic players in the draft, Ferguson would add much-needed depth to the shooting guard position in Detroit.

NBA Comparison: Terrence Ross

14.) Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Allen, C - Texas Longhorns

The Bulls are in desperate need of a defensive big man who has a high work ethic and can crash the offensive boards creating second chance points.

NBA Comparison: Joakim Noah

15.) Miami Heat: John Collins, PF - Wake Forest

Dragic and Whiteside have been playing well for Miami but they are missing another big man that can grab defensive boards and also be a post presence, look for them to take Collins who almost averaged a double-double every game.

NBA Comparison: Aaron Gordon

16.) Denver Nuggets: OG Anunoby, SF - Indiana Hoosiers

The Nuggets are going looking to find another small forward that can provide valuable minutes off the bench.

NBA Comparison: Stanley Johnson

17.) Indiana Pacers: Bam Adebayo, C - Kentucky Wildcats

Adebayo played very solid minutes for Kentucky throughout this season and will continue his dominant play style in the pros playing alongside Myles Turner.

NBA Comparison: Dwight Howard

18.) Atlanta Hawks: Ivan Rabb, PF - California Golden Bears

The Hawks are in desperate need of a good defending big man that can also score the ball. In order to fill this hole, they will select Ivan Rabb who has shown his ability to both score and defend.

NBA Comparison: Chris Bosh

19.) Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, C - Creighton Blue Jays

Another team that needs to add a versatile big man, the Bucks will look to add Justin Patton, a player who adds size and surprising speed to their roster.

NBA Comparison: Rudy Gobert

20.) Portland Trailblazers: T.J. Leaf, PF - UCLA Bruins

After potentially drafting SF Miles Bridges from MSU, the Blazers will look to add depth to their frontcourt by adding freshman standout, T.J. Leaf.

NBA Comparison: David Lee

21.) Oklahoma City Thunder: Donovan Mitchell, SG - Louisville Cardinals

Mitchell can potentially provide quality minutes for the Thunder as a rookie and eventually blossom into one of the better shooting guards in the league, he is a very good shooter and can also rebound well.

NBA Comparison: Marcus Smart

22.) Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, SF - Syracuse Orange

Lydon would most likely play more of a power forward role for the Raptors as DeMar DeRozan dominates most of those minutes but look for him to adjust nicely and start playing a big role.

NBA Comparison: Chandler Parsons

23.) Orlando Magic: Rodions Kurucs, SF - International

After potentially drafting Jayson Tatum, the Magic will secure their future in the small forward position by drafting another high risk-high reward player in Kurucs.

NBA Comparison: Sam Dekker

24.) Utah Jazz: Harry Giles, PF - Duke Blue Devils

Giles has one of the highest ceilings in this draft class, he will likely take a few years to develop but after adjusting to the speed and physicality, he will become a dominant big in the league.

NBA Comparison: Kevin Garnett

25.) Brooklyn Nets: Juwan Evans, PG - Oklahoma St. Cowboys

With the Nets still recovering from their trade with the Celtics, they’ll look to lock in their future guards with back to back picks, Evans played well in his two college years averaging around 17 points throughout.

NBA Comparison: Kyle Lowry

26.) Brooklyn Nets: Luke Kennard, SG - Duke Blue Devils

A player that is a top three shooter in the draft, the Nets steal Luke Kennard with the 26th pick.

NBA Comparison: Kyle Korver

27.) Portland Trailblazers: Caleb Swanigan, PF - Purdue Boilermakers

Probably the most dominant big in the tournament, Swanigan really showed how much he could play when all the cameras were on him. It will be a while before he adjusted to the pace of play but eventually, he will play big minutes for the Blazers.

NBA Comparison: Brandon Bass

28.) Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF - International

The Lakers are in need of a player like Hartenstein because of his ability to play big in the post and also hit shots from beyond the arc.

NBA Comparison: Kristaps Porzingis

29.) San Antonio Spurs: Anzejs Pasecniks, C - International

One of the biggest players in the draft, Pasencniks will play good minutes for a Spurs team that lacks a strong big man.

NBA Comparison: Omer Asik

30.) Utah Jazz: Jordan Bell, PF - Oregon Ducks

Another dynamic power forward in this draft class, Bell has proven all NBA scouts he can play in the league with his quality performances in the tournament.

NBA Comparison: Smaller DeAndre Jordan