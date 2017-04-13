2016-17 NBA Team Season Review: Boston Celtics

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics proved to be the East's best team.

The expectation for the Boston Celtics was to finish third in the conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors but the 18-time champions have certainly exceeded people's expectations. A strong March and April led them to finish atop of the Eastern Conference, setting up a first-round matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

After finishing fifth last season and losing to the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs, there has been a vast improvement this season with the additions of Al Horford, Gerald Green and the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft Jaylen Brown.

Al Horford signed for the Celtics in a $113m four-year deal. Photo: Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Despite these players coming to Boston, there were also departures at the franchise. Evan Turner joined the Portland Trail Blazers on a four-year deal. Jared Sullinger would move to the Raptors ending a four-year spell at the Celtics and R.J Hunter joined the Chicago Bulls.

Overall, it was a good trade window for the Celtics who still had the likes of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart at their disposal.

But the one Celtics’ player that has been on everyone’s lips is Isaiah Thomas who has been the catalyst for Boston’s success this season.

The point guard who was the last pick in the 2011 draft, has had a fantastic individual season averaging 29 points per game. The Celtics team has been built around “The Little Guy” who earned his second all-star appearance and has seen himself be a part of the MVP discussion.

Isaiah Thomas earned back to back all-star appearances in February. Photo: Derick E. Hingle/USA-TODAY Sports

A Difficult Start

The Celtics got off to an inconsistent start as they struggled to maintain a winning run as the current champions the Cavs were racing away from the rest of the pack. The team suffered long-term injuries to Bradley and Horford which impacted the Celtics’ performances and results.

Losing the team’s best defensive player was going to be a struggle, but when Bradley returned from injury the Celtics started to pick up more wins. This saw the team rise up the conference ladder during the Christmas period.

Thomas’ fourth quarter performances before the All-Star break were nothing short of spectacular. This led the Celtics to win 11 of their last 13 games before the break.

After the break in New Orleans, the Celtics faced the Raptors on the road where they lost in what was seen at the time as a crucial game for the conference. However, the Raptors struggled for consistency and left the door open for the Celtics to claim the second seed.

In the month of March, Boston claimed some big scalps as they beat the Cavaliers and Wizards at home. However, their biggest win was against the Golden State Warriors at the Oracle Arena where they had also won last season.

The Celtics defeated the Warriors 99-86 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. Photo: Noah Graham/Getty Images

Highlight of the Celtics Season

A reoccurring pattern for the Celtics has been losing a game every so often but then responding by winning successive games. Head coach Brad Stevens, who has a good chance of winning the Coach of the Year award at the end of the season, has brought this type of winning mentality to his side.

When the Cavaliers thrashed the Celtics at TD Garden by 23 points earlier this month, it was likely the Cavaliers would become back-to-back conference champions. However, losing twice to the Hawks and suffering an overtime defeat against the Miami Heat has opened the door once again for the Celtics.

Like they have been doing all season, the Celtics took advantage of their fellow title contenders’ losses and the number one seed in the East is now in their hands.

A Look at the Playoffs

Looking into their first-round matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics have a good chance in winning the series. The Celtics have more firepower on offense and will be too much for Chicago's defense to contain. If this goes the Celtics way, it will be the first time Boston wins a playoff series since 2012.

Boston may not have the quality in their roster like the Cavaliers or Raptors but you certainly can’t underestimate them.