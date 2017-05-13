Clutch shot by John Wall wins it for Wizards over Celtics 92-91, force Game 7

In a series in which the home team came away with each victory, Game 6 between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics was no different. However, it was a close matchup and particularly highlighted by the matchup between the backcourts.

Washington's Bradley Beal and John Wall combined for 57 points and Boston's Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley for 54 points. The Wizards were playing for their playoff lives and they did just enough to pull away from the Celtics by a point to survive and force a Game 7.

First Half Action

Beal's aggressiveness kept the Wizards in the game. Photo: Getty Images

The Boston Celtics had a slow start, managing to make only make four team field goals in the first quarter; their lowest count in any game this season. However, despite the Celtics' poor shooting, the Washington Wizards were unable to take a commanding advantage and only built a five-point separation with a 22-17 lead.

With 2:45 left In the second quarter, the Wizards went on an 11-2 run led by Bradley Beal to build a 10-point Wizards lead. But the Celtics made a comeback to take a one-point lead seconds before the end of the half.

Most notably John Wall struggled in the first half, shooting only 1-of-9 from the field with three points. Celtics struggled from the bench in the first half with only 2 bench points from Kelly Olynyk.

Second Half Action

Wall's Game Winner. Photo: Getty Images

In the second half, the Wizards were carried by the Wall, Beal, and Markieff Morris. Otto Porter, who started the match for the Wizards, was held scoreless in the game. John Wall bounced back in the second half, scoring 13 points in the third quarter after a poor showing in the first two quarters of the game. Beal who was aggressive throughout helped Wizards regain the lead in the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Celtics bench could not contribute offensively in this game and put up a mere five points. However, the Celtics still had an opportunity to win the game. Isaiah Thomas scored straight baskets with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter to give the Celtics a five-point lead.

After having a tied game with 14.1 seconds left, Al Horford banked a difficult angled shot from the baseline to give the Celtics a two-point lead.

Coming out of the timeout, John Wall made the shot of his career, a long three-pointer and eventual game-winner, to give the Wizards a 92-91 lead with just 3.5 seconds left. Isaiah Thomas missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer and Washington Wizards survive another game to force a decisive Game 7.

Game 7 Details

The Washington Wizards will play their first Game 7 since 1979. Game 7 between the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics will be played Monday at Boston.