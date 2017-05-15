The waiting room that has every team hoping to get lucky and snag that No. 1 overall pick. Photo: Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

Welcome to our 2017 NBA Draft Lottery roundtable prediction where we will predict our outcome of which teams will get which pick in this year's NBA Draft. VAVEL USA writers Sully Akbari, Andy Hernandez, and Youssef Machkhas will give their predictions on this year's draft order come June 22.

Here is the lottery order before the drawings of the ping-pong balls:

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn) - 25% To Win No. 1 Pick

2. Phoenix Suns - 19.9% To Win No. 1 Pick

3. Los Angeles Lakers - 15.6% To Win No. 1 Pick

4. Philadelphia 76ers - 11.9% To Win No. 1 Pick

5. Orlando Magic - 8.8% To Win No. 1 Pick

6. Minnesota Timberwolves - 5.3% To Win No. 1 Pick

7. New York Knicks - 5.3% To Win No. 1 Pick

8. Sacramento Kings - 2.8% To Win No. 1 Pick

9. Dallas Mavericks - 1.7% To Win No. 1 Pick

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans) - 1.1% To Win No. 1 Pick

11. Charlotte Hornets - 0.8% To Win No. 1 Pick

12. Detroit Pistons - 0.7% To Win No. 1 Pick

13. Denver Nuggets - 0.6% To Win No. 1 Pick

14. Miami Heat - 0.5% To Win No. 1 Pick

​​Here is Sully's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Philadelphia 76ers

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)

4. Phoenix Suns

5. New York Knicks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. Sacramento Kings

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

After the 76ers selecting Ben Simmons with the No.1 overall pick in last year's draft, Sully believes the 76ers will once again get the first overall pick. Photo: Brad Penner /USA-TODAY Sports

​​Here is Andy's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)

3. Orlando Magic

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

7. New York Knicks

8. Sacramento Kings

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

The Lakers had the second overall pick in last year's NBA Draft and drafted Brandon Ingram. Fast-forward to today and Andy believes the City of Angels will be awarded the No.1 overall pick.

Photo: Jennifer Pottheiser/Getty Images

Here is Youssef's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles)

5. Orlando Magic

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

7. New York Knicks

8. Sacramento Kings

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans)

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

The Phoenix Suns had the No. 4 pick in last year's NBA Draft and selected Dragan Bender using the 'draft-and-stash' strategy. Youssef believes the ping-pong balls will land in the Suns' favor.

Photo Brad Penner/USA-TODAY Sports

The NBA Draft Lottery is always full of surprises so make sure to tune in on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. E.T.