Welcome to our 2017 NBA Draft Lottery roundtable prediction where we will predict our outcome of which teams will get which pick in this year's NBA Draft. VAVEL USA writers Sully Akbari, Andy Hernandez, and Youssef Machkhas will give their predictions on this year's draft order come June 22.
Here is the lottery order before the drawings of the ping-pong balls:
1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn) - 25% To Win No. 1 Pick
2. Phoenix Suns - 19.9% To Win No. 1 Pick
3. Los Angeles Lakers - 15.6% To Win No. 1 Pick
4. Philadelphia 76ers - 11.9% To Win No. 1 Pick
5. Orlando Magic - 8.8% To Win No. 1 Pick
6. Minnesota Timberwolves - 5.3% To Win No. 1 Pick
7. New York Knicks - 5.3% To Win No. 1 Pick
8. Sacramento Kings - 2.8% To Win No. 1 Pick
9. Dallas Mavericks - 1.7% To Win No. 1 Pick
10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans) - 1.1% To Win No. 1 Pick
11. Charlotte Hornets - 0.8% To Win No. 1 Pick
12. Detroit Pistons - 0.7% To Win No. 1 Pick
13. Denver Nuggets - 0.6% To Win No. 1 Pick
14. Miami Heat - 0.5% To Win No. 1 Pick
Here is Sully's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:
1. Philadelphia 76ers
2. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)
4. Phoenix Suns
5. New York Knicks
6. Orlando Magic
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat
Here is Andy's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:
1. Los Angeles Lakers
2. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)
3. Orlando Magic
4. Phoenix Suns
5. Philadelphia 76ers
6. Minnesota Timberwolves
7. New York Knicks
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat
Here is Youssef's NBA Draft Lottery Prediction:
1. Phoenix Suns
2. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn)
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Philadelphia 76ers (from Los Angeles)
5. Orlando Magic
6. Minnesota Timberwolves
7. New York Knicks
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Dallas Mavericks
10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans)
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Detroit Pistons
13. Denver Nuggets
14. Miami Heat
The NBA Draft Lottery is always full of surprises so make sure to tune in on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. E.T.