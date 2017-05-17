Phoenix Suns land the fourth pick in 2017 Draft Lottery

PhoenixSuns guard Devin Booker listens as the results of the NBA basketball draftlottery are announced, Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in New York. |AP Photo/Julie Jacobson|

After the season that the Phoenix Suns endured, Suns fans were hoping that the tide would turn with a top two pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

As fate would have it, the Suns droped out of the top three as Phoenix landed the fourth pick in the NBA Draft.

The Suns finished with the second-worst record in the NBA this past season. Coming into the Tuesday evening the Suns entered the draft with a 19.9 percent chance of landing the top pick in the draft and had a 55.8 percent chance of a top-three selection.

“I know a lot of people are bummed out about the result. Obviously, we would’ve loved to be in the top two or three, but it was what I expected,” Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough said.

“Our range was one-to-five. We got fourth and personally, I’m good with it,” McDonough added.

The Boston Celtics will drat first, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers and then the Philadelphia 76ers will make their selection before Phoenix.

This is the second consecutive year that the Suns will draft at the number four position. In 2016, the Suns selected Dragan Bender at the number four spot.

The Suns will make selections at number four and number 32 with their own picks. The Suns also own the Toronto Raptor’s second round pick, so the Suns will also draft at number 54.

Lose out on Fultz and Ball, Bledsoe safe



Josh Jackson #11 of the Kansas Jayhawks drives to the basket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders

(Feb. 10, 2017 - Source: John Weast/Getty Images North America)



Many consider this year’s draft to be very deep. With Phoenix now picking fourth, they will lose out on top point guard prospects Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. The hope for the Suns is that 76ers take Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox, giving the Suns the possibility of selecting Josh Jackson with the number four pick.

Even if the Suns lose out on Jackson, they will have plenty of talent to choose from. Jayson Tatum from Duke, Jonathan Isacc from Florida State, Lauri Markkanen out of Arizona and Justin Jackson of North Carolina could possibly be in the mix at the number four pick.

Eric Bledsoe can rest easy now knowing that he is the Suns point guard of the foreseeable future. It has been rumored that Bledsoe would request a trade had the Suns drafted a point guard been selected.

Although, things could get concerning when it comes to small forward T.J. Warren. Warren has also been rumored to have said that he would request a trade if the Suns select a player at his position.

Possibly trading the pick?

Depending on what happens at the top of the draft the Suns could move up or down in the draft. The Suns could make a move with Philadelphia that would guarantee them Jackson, forward/guard out of Kansas.

If Philadelphia is unwilling to do so, the Suns could move down if they feel they could get the player they want at the right spot. More than likely, the Suns will stay put at four and continue to keep this franchise on the right track.