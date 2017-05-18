James Harden headlines All-NBA First Team

James Harden get unanimous First Team votes Photo: Getty Images

The 2016-17 All-NBA Teams were announced on Thursday with their selection made by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Each voter selected two guards, two forwards, and a center for each first, second, and third teams. Points were awarded 5-3-1 respectively.

All-NBA First Team

Westbrook had a historical season. Photo: Getty Images

The All-NBA First Team was made up of James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicians' Anthony Davis.

James Harden was the only player to be voted unanimously into the first team with all 500 possible points. James Harden led the NBA in assists with 11.2 per game and had a career-high 22 triple-doubles for the season. That mark was best for second-best in the league behind Westbrook, who broke the NBA record held by Oscar Robertson, with 42 triple-doubles.

Russell Westbrook had 99 out of the possible 100 votes for first team. Westbrook led the league this season scoring with 31.6 points per game and averaged a triple-double for the season joining Oscar Robertson as the only players to accomplish that feat.

LeBron James also had 99 out of 100 First Team votes. This is James' 11th-time making the All-NBA First team equalling as many appearances as Kobe Bryant and Karl Malone.

All-NBA Second and Third Teams

Curry and Durant both get second team honors. Photo: Getty Images

Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz round up the All-NBA Second Team.

Meanwhile, the All-NBA Third Team consists of John Wall of the Washington Wizards, DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, and L.A. Clippers' DeAndre Jordon.

Super-Max Contract Implications

Paul George could be out of Indy this offseason. Photo: AP Images

Paul George of the Indiana Pacers nor Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz made All-NBA teams for the 2016-17 season, meaning that neither player will get super-max contracts this summer. Their respective teams are unable to offer a luxurious $200-million contracts with an additional fifth year.

Hayward is an unrestricted free-agent and can leave the Jazz this summer and only sacrifice about $2-million, which is what Utah can offer more than other teams.

Paul George has been in many rumors during the regular season and since the Indiana Pacers can not offer the Designated Player Extension. Talks of a trade will pick up again this summer. This, combined with the Pacers being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round of the playoffs, the Pacers will undoubtedly test the trade market again in risk of losing him for nothing next offseason.

However, players that are now eligible for new five-year contract extensions this offseason include James Harden, John Wall, Stephen Curry, and Russell Westbrook.

The Remaining NBA Awards

On May 19, TNT will announce the finalists for the remaining awards for this season such as Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

The winners of the remaining awards will be announced in an inaugural NBA Awards Show which will be televised on June 29. I will be hosted by rapper Drake, in New York City.