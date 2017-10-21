Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers escape with win

It took only two games for Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers to find their rhythm. But the night after they were obliterated by the LA Clippers, they managed to hang on and defeat the Phoenix Suns.

Head coach Luke Walton would have certainly liked an easier win, especially leading by a bigger margin late. This young Lakers squad, though, battled until the final whistle to scrape by with a two point win.

Ball improves in night two

Lonzo Ball looked immensely better against a Suns team that is not expected to do much this season. Nonetheless, Ball still led all scorers Friday, finishing the night with 29 points on 12/27 shooting from the floor. The rookie sensation was also just one assist shy of notching his first career double-double as he pulled down 11 rebounds.

This is what the Lakers were hoping for when they drafted him this past June. He was as cool, calm and collected as ever. Ball was not anxious, he did not force bad shot after bad shot. What he did do, however, was take more command of the offense.

Tonight’s win for the Lakers, however, was more than just the offensive work done by Ball. Four other Lakers eclipsed the double digit mark in points. Brandon Ingram notched a career high in points score, ending the game with 25. It was the way in which Ingram scored. The second year man did not just stand and wait for the ball to find him. Ingram made space for the ball before drilling the easy bucket.

Suns look sharp on offense

It was not all bad for the Phoenix Suns tonight in this loss to the Lakers. They got production in the offensive side of the ball from a plethora of players. Three Suns scored more than 20 points while two more scored 10+.

Eric Bledsoe was one of the best on the night, finishing just behind Ball in points scored, finishing with 28. He had a little better of a shooting night, making 10 shots on 18 attempts, while draining five free throws as well.

What is it going to take to get the Phoenix Suns their first win of the season? Defense. They have to step up on the defensive side of things. In the two games that Phoenix has played, the Suns have given up 124 and 130 points. That’s not a recipe for success.

Coming Up

The Lakers will get a day off before welcoming in Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans to the Staples Center Sunday night.

Phoenix now will make the trek to Los Angeles where they will take on another tough team in the LA Clippers. With the way they’re playing at the moment and the schedule they have, when will the first win come?