Phoenix Suns, Greg Monroe agree to buyout

Greg Monroe #14 of the Phoenix Suns in action during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 16, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. |Nov. 15, 2017 - Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America|

The Phoenix Suns have bought out the contract of veteran center Greg Monroe.

Monroe was acquired by the Suns in early November as part of the deal that sent point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a contract buyout with Greg Monroe, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

During his tenure with the Suns, Monroe averaged 10.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes per game.

The timing of the buyout is peculiar as the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away. There presumably was not a market for Monroe so the Suns went in a different direction.

The buyout likely means that the Suns are going to hang on to veteran center Tyson Chandler. If there was a market for Chandler, Phoenix would have kept Monroe on the team.

Potential interest

Greg Monroe #14 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a call during the first half of the NBA game against the Toronto Raptors. |Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America|

Once Monroe clears waivers, he will become an unrestricted free agent. There will be significant interest league-wide in signing Monroe for balance of the season. https://t.co/sscMWc1jEu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2018

If Monroe clears waiver, the New Orleans Pelicans might jump on Monroe first. New Orleans recently lost center DeMarcus Cousins for the season with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

The Boston Celtics may make on offer to Monroe as well. The Celtics could be looking for extra help as they prepare for a playoff run.

The struggling Cleveland Cavaliers could look to make a change at the center position. Kevin Love is out with a broken left hand.