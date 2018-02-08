Cleveland Cavaliers send Dwyane Wade back to Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade will return to the Miami Heat. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Just when you thought the Cleveland Cavaliers were done...

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who is having a field day with these Cleveland trades before the deadline, now reports that the Cavaliers will send Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat in exchange for a protected second-round pick.

Cleveland is trading Dwyane Wade to Miami, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Miami will send a heavily protected second-round pick to Cleveland for Wade, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Wade spent a majority of his career in Miami, where he was drafted in 2003, before parting ways with them in 2016 when he decided to join his hometown Chicago Bulls.

He was bought out by Chicago after just one season, when he chose to join the Cavaliers on a one-year contract. Although he has been missing games due to rest, many considered Wade a contender for Sixth Man of the Year.

Now, Wade will return to the city where he won three championships.

This move furthers the theme of getting younger for the Cavaliers at this trade deadline. On this day, the Cavaliers traded away Wade, Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and a first-round pick.