Phoenix Suns acquire Elfrid Payton from Orlando Magic

Elfrid Payton #2 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets on January 1, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. |Dec. 31, 2017 - Source: NBAE|

The Phoenix Suns have acquired point guard Elfrid Payton from the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick.

The second-round pick that Phoenix is sending was originally obtained in the Troy Daniels trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Orlando has traded Elfrid Payton to Phoenix for a second-round pick, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2018

Payton was drafted by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft, being picked 10 overall. Payton is averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. For his career, Payton is averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Payton is scheduled to be a free agent next season. Orlando didn’t want to lose him for nothing. Per Frank Isola, the New York Knicks could have traded for Payton, but the Knicks would not include rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina.

The Knicks could have acquired Elfrid Payton, a Scott Perry favorite, but they would not include Frank Ntilikina in the deal with Orlando. Instead, they went after Mudiay. https://t.co/Uvqil974Wq — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 8, 2018

Payton adds depth to a Suns backcourt in desperate need of a point guard. As of late, the franchise was experimenting with Devin Booker as the point guard. Booker is currently dealing with a hip injury and Tyler Ulis is out with back pain.