2018 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The Suns snag former first-round pick Elfraid Payton from the Orlando Magic before the NBA trade deadline.

Phoenix Suns acquire Elfrid Payton from Orlando Magic
Elfrid Payton #2 of the Orlando Magic drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets on January 1, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. |Dec. 31, 2017 - Source: NBAE|

The Phoenix Suns have acquired point guard Elfrid Payton from the Orlando Magic for a second-round pick.

The second-round pick that Phoenix is sending was originally obtained  in the Troy Daniels trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

 

Payton was drafted by the Magic in the 2014 NBA Draft, being picked 10 overall. Payton is averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. For his career, Payton is averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals.

Payton is scheduled to be a free agent next season. Orlando didn’t want to lose him for nothing. Per Frank Isola, the New York Knicks could have traded for Payton, but the Knicks would not include rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina.

 

Payton adds depth to a Suns backcourt in desperate need of a point guard. As of late, the franchise was experimenting with Devin Booker as the point guard. Booker is currently dealing with a hip injury and Tyler Ulis is out with back pain.