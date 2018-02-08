2018 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

The league is far different than it was three hours ago. Image credit: Sports Illustrated

It was a wild trade deadline day.

Before today’s deadline, many teams were on the fence if they were going to make a trade or to stand pat at the 3 p.m. deadline but some went ahead to bolster their roster or to set up for the future.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remained a hot topic due to their recent struggles since the beginning of 2018 and they continued to dominate the headlines with today's trade deadline being no different.

Other teams who found themselves in the mix of trades were the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and more.

And so to speak, on the Feb. 8 deadline, trades were coming in left and right with some having more impact than others but overall, NBA fans could say it was a hectic day.

Here is a recap of all the trades that happened in order:

Orlando Magic trade: G - Elfrid Payton

Phoenix Suns trade: 2018 second-round pick via Memphis Grizzlies

(Our own Richard Martinez has the details on this. Click the hyperlink).

Washington Wizards trade: G - Sheldon Mac

Atlanta Hawks trade: future second-round pick

Portland Trail Blazers trade: F - Noah Vonleh

Chicago Bulls trade: Draft rights to C - Milocan Rakovic

(Our own Chris Jeter has the details on this. Click on the hyperlink).

New Orleans Pelicans trade: F - Dante Cunningham

Brooklyn Nets trade: G - Rashad Vaughn

Denver Nuggets trades: G - Emmanuel Mudiay to New York Knicks and 2018 second-round pick via Portland Trail Blazers

New York Knicks trades: 2018 second-round pick via Los Angeles Clippers to Nuggets via; trade F - Doug McDermott to Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks trade: G - Devin Harris to Nuggets

Toronto Raptors trade: F - Bruno Caboclo

Sacramento Kings trade: G - Malachi Richardson

Cleveland Cavaliers trade: G - Dwyane Wade

Miami Heat trade: 2020 protected second-round pick via Sacramento Kings

(Our own Raj Sawhney has the details on this. Click on the hyperlink).

Cleveland Cavaliers trade: G - Derrick Rose and F - Jae Crowder to Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz trade: G/F - Rodney Hood to Cavaliers; trade F - Joe Johnson to Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings trade: G - George Hill to Cavaliers

(Our own Raj Sawhney has the details on this. Click on the hyperlink).

Miami Heat trade: F - Okaro White

Atlanta Hawks trade: F - Luke Babbitt

Detroit Pistons trade: F - Brice Johnson

Memphis Grizzlies trade: F - James Ennis

Cleveland Cavaliers trade: G - Isaiah Thomas, F - Channing Frye, and 2018 first-round draft pick

Los Angeles Lakers trade: G - Jordan Clarkson, and F - Larry Nance

(Our own Raj Sawhney has the details on this. Click on the hyperlink).

Chicago Bulls trade: G - Jameer Nelson and 2022 second-round draft pick

Detroit Pistons trade: F - Willie Reed and 2022 second-round draft pick

(Our own Chris Jeter has the details on this. Click on the hyperlink).

These were the many trades that were made today prior to the 3 p.m. deadline and they were reported by either ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc J. Spears, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, and The Vertical's Shams Charania.

Other trade prior to the deadline include:

Feb. 7, 2018

New York Knicks trade: C - Willy Hernangomez

Charlotte Hornets trade: F - Johnny O'Bryant, 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick

Feb. 5, 2018

Brooklyn Nets trade: C - Tyler Zeller

Milwaukee Bucks trade: G - Rashad Vaughn and 2018 second-round pick

(I have the details on this trade. Click the hyperlink).

Feb. 1, 2018

Chicago Bulls trade: F - Nikola Mirotic, 2021 second-round pick

New Orleans Pelicans trade: G - Tony Allen ,G - Jameer Nelson, C- Omer Asik and 2018 first-round pick

(Our own Chris Jeter has the details on this. Click on the hyperlink).

Jan. 29, 2018

Los Angeles Clippers trade: F - Blake Griffin, F - Brice Johnson, and F - Willie Reed

Detroit Pistons trade: G Avery Bradley, F Tobias Harris, C - Boban Marjanovic and 2018 first-round pick

That concludes all the trades made from Jan. 29 to Feb. 8. It will be interesting to see how these team will adjust with their new acquisitions and whether or not it will have an impact on the free agency period.