Wizards plan to sign guard Ramon Sessions to a 10-day contract

In an effort to fill a large, John Wall shaped hole in their lineup, the Washington Wizards went to a familiar face to add some point guard depth. According to an Adrian Wojnarowski report, the team plans to sign veteran guard Ramon Sessions to a 10-day contract. Sessions will make $131,562 over the brief life of the deal and will still receive $2.3 million from the New York Knicks per a report from ESPN's Bobby Marks. Washington will incur an $83,129 cap hit and $147,000 in additional luxury tax penalties due to the signing.

A return to the Nation's Capital.

This would mark Sessions' second stint with the Wizards. The team acquired him from the Sacramento Kings during the 2014-15 season in exchange for Andre Miller. He stayed in D.C. for the remainder of that season and the 2015-16 campaign, appearing in 110 games and averaging 9.2 points, three assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game with .113 win shares per 48 minutes.

He's been everywhere.

The well-traveled Sessions has suited up for eight NBA teams throughout his 11-year career. He most recently played for the Knicks, appearing in 13 games for them until he was waived on January 13. Sessions wasn't particularly effective during his time with the Knicks, averaging a paltry 3.7 points per game with a .321/.182/.800 shooting line. He was also one of the worst pick and roll point guards in the association, averaging a meager 0.56 points per possession in those situations.

Why did the Wizards sign him?

At this point, Sessions is merely a stop-gap option for the Wizards. He and Tomas Satoransky will add some much-needed depth to a Washington team suddenly devoid of point guards. Washington lost Wall to knee surgery on January 30. Backup floor general Tim Frazier suffered a nasal fracture earlier this month but he is expected to play in Washington's next game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Sessions provides the Wizards with an insurance policy until Wall returns from injury.