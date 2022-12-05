Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: LIVE Score Updates (88-72)

ADVERTISEMENT
4Q | 12:00
Start the last quarter.
Bye to the third
The third quarter ends with an advantage of 16 for the Bucks.
3Q | 2:27
The Bucks begin to spread too far on the scoreboard and the game could end early.
Just like in Europe!
Paolo Banchero with the eurostep to get the points:
tuff move rook @Pp_doesit pic.twitter.com/uJ3qwSSOqw— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 6, 2022
3Q | 6:57
Orlando continues to fight to get into the fight, but Milwaukee's defense is in very good shape.
3Q| 10:26
Time out for the Magic, bad restart for Orlando that goes down by 12 points.
3Q | 12:00
The third quarter begins.
Halftime
We go to halftime with an 11 lead for the Bucks.
2Q | 2:26
Milwaukee dominates at will and will lead at halftime.
Stealing the points!
Javon Carter with the steal to get the Bucks points:
Hey, Mr. Carter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zJ9eBjm2k9— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2022
2Q | 5:17
Giannis Antetokounmpo is intractable and has already reached 16 points and is close to a double-double.
2Q | 8:57
The Bucks continue to dominate the game, but Markelle Fultz and Mo Wagner keep Orlando close.
Fake!
Jrue Holiday with the trick to get the points:
Jrueski making it look easy. pic.twitter.com/Kh75BUnPNL— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 6, 2022
2Q | 12:00
The second quarter begins.
End of the first
End the first quarter with a 9 lead for Milwaukee.
1Q | 2:34
Best game of the Bucks that move away by 7 points and force the time out of the premises.
1Q | 6:45
The Bucks begin to separate on the scoreboard with a Giannis Antetokounmpo in a good rhythm.
1Q | 9:16
Very tight match at the start with interesting duels in the paint.
1Q | 12:00
Start of the game at Amway Center.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the NBA.
Injury report
The casualties for this match are as follows:
Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Jalance Suggs, Gary Harris, and Chuma Okeke
Bucks: None
Magic lineup!
These are the 5 that the Magic start for today's game:
first five in the O 🪄— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 5, 2022
🪄 @MarkelleF
🪄 @franzboogie
🪄 @Pp_doesit
🪄 @moritz_weasley
🪄 @BolBol pic.twitter.com/kjjZWz5dZs
Referees
Brian Forte (#45), Eric Dalen (#37) and Nate Green (#65) are the designated referees for the game between the Magic and the Bucks, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season.
The Magic is here!
The Orlando team arrived at their stadium for this afternoon's game:
sky blue pic.twitter.com/vq67KYJpmD— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 5, 2022
The Bucks appeared!
Those from Milwaukee are already in the vicinity of the Amway Center for today's game:
"They're grrrrrreat!!"— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 5, 2022
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2VmSP3nbLZ
Last duel!
The last time the Magic and the Bucks saw each other was during this regular season when Toronto won the visit by a score of 127 to 93. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the player of the game with 42 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the latest results of both teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour before the Bucks vs. Magic game kicks off at the Amway Center. Both quintets will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow the Bucks vs Magic Live of the regular season NBA 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial alignments of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic live corresponding to the regular NBA season 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Amway Center. Do not lose detail of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to see Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic Online and live regular season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Bucks vs Magic match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in Nba League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in Nba League Pass
Chile: 19 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in Nba League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in Nba League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours in NBATV
Spain: 01 hours in Nba League Pass
Mexico: 18 hours in NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in Nba League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in Nba League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in Nba League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in Nba League Pass
If you want to follow it online, Vavel is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
Orlando's power wing is the new Magic promise and its first season in the NBA will begin with great reflectors being the Draft #1 pick. This ended the season as the offensive leader of the University of Duke as the best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Duke's star is back in the stub and will seek to take advantage of Orlando's youth to make a place in the initial quintet. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie prize of the year and shine in his first year dento de la NBA. Undoubtedly, the connection of the Ala-Pivot with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the next campaign.
How does the Magic get here?
The Orlando begins a new season in complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the League. The Magic had a bad last season but was rewarded with the NBA Draft Pick #1, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from the University of Duke. The Magic ended the season in the last place of the East Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. The Jovén de Orland template is still in the process of reconstruction and hopes that with figures such as Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac can fight for a place in the play-in to show the progress of the template . Robin López's decline was one of the most anticipated for the team, but will give more possibility to players such as Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba in the center position. Those of Orlando continue in the search for their new franchise player and expect Banchero or Franz Wagner to become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team in the season and get surprising victories against more powerful rivals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
La estrella de los Bucks terminó la temporada regular en un gran momento liderando al equipo con 29.0 puntos, 6.0 asistencias y 11.2 rebotes por partido. Giannis despejo las dudas que lo rodeaban, en este momento el principal objetivo de Antetokounmpo es mejorar y ampliar sus herramientas a la ofensiva con tiros de larga distancia. Antetokounmpo formó parte del EuroBasket y ha mostrado que se encuentra en un gran estado físico, en la competición europea cayó eliminado en cuartos de final junto a la selección de Grecia. Con la incorporación de Serge Ibaka, el alero de Milwaukee regresó a su posición habitual y cada vez veremos más de él, el Greek Freak se postula a ser uno de los candidatos al MVP de la temporada 2022-2023.
How does the Bucks arrive?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to end in third place only behind Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks fell eliminated in the semifinals of the East Conference against Boston in 7 games. Those led by Coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and is only expected for Joe English to return from his injury to add his long distance talent in this new season. Those of Milwaukee run to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of his conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holiday and Brook López will try to finish at the top of the table. Bucks are one of the candidates to end at the top of the East Conference and look for the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The Amway Center located in the city of Orlando will be the headquarters of this regular seasonal duel between two teams that seek to continue their way within the regular NBA season of the NBA 2022-2023 at their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
Welcome!
Good morning to all Vavel readers! Welcome to the transmission of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic party, corresponding to the regular NBA season 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Amway Center, at about 7 pm.