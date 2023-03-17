Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Score Updates (33-29)

ADVERTISEMENT
2° - 3:52
Josh Green (Mavericks) scores two points assisted by Davis Bertans.
2° - 4:50
Austin Reaves (Lakers) scores two points with assist from Anthony Davis.
2° - 5:34
Davis Bertans (Mavericks) makes a three-pointer.
2° - 6:10
Davis Bertans (Mavericks) scores three points with assist from Kyrie Irving.
2° - 6:48
Kyrie Irving (Mavericks) scores two points.
2° - 7:35
D'Angelo Russell (Lakers) scores a free throw.
2° - 9:45
D'Angelo Russell (Lakers) scores two points.
2° - 10:43
Jaden Hardy (Mavericks) scores three points with assist from Justin Holiday.
1° - 00:00
End of the first quarter.
1° - 1:30
Rui Hachimura (Lakers) scores two points assisted by D'Angelo Russell.
1° - 2:58
Anthony Davis (Lakers) scores two points.
1° - 3:45
Troy Brown Jr (Lakers) scores three points with assist from Austin Reaves.
1° - 4:29
Tim Hardaway Jr (Mavericks) scores two points assisted by Maxima Kleber.
1° - 5:38
Tim Hardaway Jr (Mavericks) scores two points assisted by Reggie Bullock.
1° - 7:09
Tim Hardaway Jr (Mavericks) scores three points with assist from Kyrie Irving.
1° - 7:39
Reggie Bullock (Mavericks) scores three points with assist from Kyrie Irving.
1° - 8:50
Jarred Vanderbilt (Lakers) scores two points assisted by D'Angelo Russell.
1° - 9:56
Reggie Bullock (Mavericks) scores three points with assist from Kyrie Irving.
1° - 11:35
Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers) makes a three-pointer assisted by D'Angelo Russell.
Starting of the match
Game on at the Crypto.com!
Starting five - Mavericks
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/3z1SigCiVK— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 18, 2023
Starting five - Lakers
Starting it off@toyotasocal | #SuitingUpTogether pic.twitter.com/o0d01G00DG— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 18, 2023
Arrival at the stadium - Mavericks
March 18, 2023
Arrival at the stadium - Lakers
Friday fits @starrylemonlime x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/yreFuztyQp— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 18, 2023
Referee assignments
Josh Tiven will be the Crew Chief, Tyler Ford will be the Referee and Brett Nansel will be the Umpire.
Injury report - Mavericks
The Mavericks are also missing several players such as Luka Doncic and AJ Lawson. Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway, JaVale McGee and Markieff Morris, are in doubt until lineups are confirmed.
Injury report - Lakers
The Lakers have a high number of injuries. The most serious is that of their star player, LeBron James who has a foot injury and will return later this month. The list is completed by Mo Bamba, Cole Swider, Scotty Popper Jr and Anthony Davis.
45 minutes to go!
In 45 minutes the game will start at Crypto.com Arena. The lineups will be confirmed in a few minutes.
Tune in here Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live game, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers game on March 17 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 10:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 8:30 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 9:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Last meetings
Between March 2022 and February 2023, they met five times, four of which ended in a Mavericks victory and the remaining five were Lakers victories.
Key player - Lakers
Luck has not been on the Lakers' side. Their last defeats have been quite controversial and unfortunately they have not been able to raise their heads this season. However, the team led by LeBron James, continues to fight to prove who they are, starting with him, this great player and legend of the sport who at 38 years old, continues to perform game after game with an average of 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7 assists, and who is also the highest scorer in NBA history.
Dallas Mavericks
For their part, the Mavericks are in a better moment. They have played 70 games, and their results are a little better than their opponents. They have 35 wins and 35 losses, accumulate a PCT of 0.500 and are ranked seventh in the Western Conference and 14th in the league.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are in a moment of tension. They have a very sad average and the last results have not helped them much, although they have managed to recover a little during these weeks. They have played 70 games, accumulated 34 wins, 36 losses and a PCT of 0.486, which places them 10th in the Western Conference and 19th in the league.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this game is the Crypto.com Arena in the city of Los Angeles, California. This multipurpose venue was known as the Staples Center, the famous stadium of the city's teams, the Clippers and the Lakers, and the stage where the Grammy Awards ceremony is held. It was known by that name until last December 25, when cryptocurrency company Crypto.com acquired the rights for the next 20 years. It was inaugurated on October 17, 1999, has twice won the Arena of the Year award and is the epicenter of more than 250 events of any category, not only sporting. It hosts concerts, basketball and field hockey games and is even a shopping mall. It was the rehearsal place of the great Michael Jackson and has been the stage for great artists such as Selena Gomez, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Adele, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events and several NBA All-Star Games. It has a capacity of 19,060 spectators for basketball and 18,180 for field hockey.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks Live Updates!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.