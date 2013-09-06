NCAA Week 2 preview: who I'm betting on and my current Top 15

My bets for Week 2:

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Boston College Eagles

UNDER 48.5

ACC football!!



Florida Gators vs. Miami Hurricanes

MONEYLINE: Miami Hurricanes

I don't buy the Gators this year and Duke Johnson might be the best college player on the field.



South Florida Bulls vs. Michigan State Spartans

ATS: Michigan State Spartans -23.0

OVER 44.0

Sparty wins big.



Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners

OVER 59.5

I'm just going to take the over in every Okla State game this year.





Missouri State Bears vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

MONEYLINE: Missouri State Bears

Irrational, but if I told you that Towson would beat U-Conn last week....



Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

MONEYLINE: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Surprisingly low moneyline here(+404). Petrino is looking to get back in the show and can score on UT.



South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers

OVER 58.5

Its going to be bad for the Bulldogs.



Oregon Ducks vs. Virginia Cavaliers

OVER 61.0

ATS: Oregon Ducks -23.0

I think Oregon blasts them.



South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs

ATS: South Carolina Gamecocks +3.5

UNDER 56.0

MONEYLINE: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina will win big on saturday. UGA is awful against ranked teams and all the matchups favor the Cocks. This could be the start of the end of the Richt era.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

OVER 57.5

MONEYLINE: West Virginia Mountaineers

Irrational betting again, but I just feel the upset.



Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Michigan Wolverines

ATS: Michigan Wolverines -4.0

UNDER 50.5

MONEYLINE: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan is a horrible matchup for the Fighting Irish. This could be ugly.

After Week 1:

1. Oregon. Yes, it was a thrashing of a small school, but they looked loaded for bear.

2. Alabama. They beat the crap out of Va Tech, but did it ever feel like they were in total control of the game? Not to me.

3. Louisville. See Oregon.

4. Stanford. Dropped a spot but they’ll be here in December.

5. South Carolina. Oh ESPN embarrassed themselves with their “Clowney conditioning coverage”

6. LSU. Thrashed TCU, Bama still tops them but it will be close.

7. Ohio State. Didn’t impress me against Buffalo.

8. Oklahoma. My Blake Bell bandwagon hit a pothole.

9. Michigan. Status quo ante. Beat Notre Dame and they rise.

10. Clemson Community College. WOOO….BIG WIN…WOO…oh wait Georgia is 3-18 in their last 21 games against ranked teams….

11. Florida State. Thrashed Pittsburgh, but..c’mon…Pittsburgh.

12. Texas A&M. Hyman and Sumlin have themselves a storm of douchebag brewing in College Station.

13. Texas. I still think it will be a disappointing season for Mack Brown, but they intrigue me.

14. Oklahoma State. I thought Miss State would surprise them, the Cowboys showed me something.

15. Washington. Boise State isn’t the same, but they looked organized and prepared.

Games I’ll be looking closely this week:

South Carolina at Georgia. Georgia is desperate, at home, but their Oline versus the Cocks’ Dline and the Cocks’ Oline’s 44 lbs a person advantage on their defensive front 7 will be the difference.

Florida at Miami. The Gators’ first test. Duke Johnson could lead them to an upset.

Chattanooga at Georgia State. Just kidding.

Oregon at UVA. Oregon needs to whip up on opponents like them come BCS time.

Notre Dame at Michigan. Watch, Michigan will win by 15 points.