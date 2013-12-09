Missouri will play in Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma State

Missouri fans had their hearts broken once again Saturday evening at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. The Missouri Tigers, who had never been to a BCS bowl, were playing in the SEC Championship game against the Auburn Tigers. If Mizzou won, they would be guaranteed a spot in a BCS bowl. With Ohio State's loss Saturday night, Missouri would have been playing for the National Championship in Pasadena, CA.

Sadly, though, they didn't win. Auburn's Tre Mason rushed for over 300 yards as Auburn beat Missouri 59-42. Missouri didn't get their BCS bowl they had always hoped for. Missouri will head to Dallas, TX to play for the Cotton Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Missouri, who finished the regular season at 11-2, will face a very tough Oklahoma State squad, who finished at 10-2.

This will be the last game for seniors like James Franklin, L'Damian Washington and Michael Sam to show what they're made of before the NFL Draft next spring.

Overall, Missouri had a season that exceeded every expectation imagined. After a 5-7 season last year, Missouri bounced back to prove they belong in the SEC for years to come.

