2013 Las Vegas Bowl Preview

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2013

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 3:30 PM Eastern Time

TV: ABC

Line: USC -5.5, Over/Under is at 62.5

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-1 Overall, 7-1 in Mountain West, Finished 1st in West Division)

Fresno State comes into this game after winning the Mountain West Championship over Utah State. They had a chance at making a BCS Bowl, but the loss at San Jose State on November 29 ended any hope of that. All season long the Bulldogs were far and away the best team in the Mountain West. They are matched up against a very good USC team. Here are Fresno State's stats for the 2013 season:

Last Bowl Game: 2012 Hawaii Bowl vs. SMU (43-10 Loss)

Passing Offense: 409.8 yards per game (1st in the FBS)

Rushing Offense: 160.8 yards per game (71st)

Points Scored per Game: 45.3 points per game (5th)

Passing Defense: 277.4 yards per game (116th)

Rushing Defense: 147.7 yards per game (40th)

Points Allowed per Game: 29.1 points per game (81st)

Player to Watch: Quaterback Derek Carr. For those who do not know, he is the younger brother of former Fresno State quarterback David Carr. He will be slinging the ball all over the field and it will be interesting to see how he does against a good defense like USC.

USC Trojans (9-4 Overall, 6-3 in Pac-12, Finished T-2nd in South Division)

This has been a rollercoaster season for the USC Trojans. Lane Kiffin was fired after their 62-41 loss at Arizona State and Ed Orgeron was named the interim coach. USC was 3-2 prior to Ed Orgeron being named head coach and with him, the Trojans went 6-2. The offense looked much better and the defense continued their solid play. Ed Orgeron will not be with the team for the Bowl Game as he resigned in the aftermath of USC hiring Steve Sarkisian as their Head Coach. Offensive coordinator Clay Helton will take over USC for the Las Vegas Bowl. Here are USC's stats:

Last Bowl Game: 2012 Sun Bowl vs. Georgia Tech (21-7 Loss)

Passing Offense: 218.1 yards per game (77th in the FBS)

Rushing Offense: 174.2 yards per game (58th)

Points Scored per Game: 28.5 points per game (69th)

Passing Defense: 214.5 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing Defense: 127.1 yards per game (19th)

Points Allowed per Game: 21.3 points per game (21st)

Player to Watch: Wide Receiver Marqise Lee. He has the ability to turn the game around on play. He has been plagued by injuries the entire season and this could be his final game at USC before departing for the NFL.

Prediction

There are several story lines to look forward to in this game. How will Derek Carr fare against the USC secondary? Will have success or will he struggle? Be sure to see how USC does without Ed Orgeron. Will they have the same intensity and passion that they did when Orgeron was coaching? Let's go for the slight upset here, Fresno State wins 30-24.