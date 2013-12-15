Navy Defeats Army, 34-7 - Are Their Awesome Uniforms Their Winning Ingredient?

In Saturday's Army-Navy game, Navy wore these awesome looking uniforms in their drubbing of the Black Knights:

In honor of those awesome looking uniforms, let's take a look back at the uniforms Navy wore against Army in last season's Army-Navy game.

As you can see in the photos above, Navy's 2012 uniforms look fairly similar to 2013's. Both look awesome. One thing to love about these uniforms is that it's not too flashy, but at the same time not too bland. It's a simple, "Hey, we're Navy. These are our uniforms.". Unlike anything the Oregon Ducks have suited up in, but that's a different story. The number design on Navy's uniforms look very classy as well. They're a perfect mix between flash and class. Same thing with the word "Navy" just below the waistline on the back side of the uniforms - a nice mix between flash and class. These uniforms are the definition of "swagger". Sorry Oregon.



The helmets of the 2012 uniforms fit perfectly with the rest of the nice looking threads. The navy blue/gold stripe going diagonally down the sides of the helmets are what brings these uniforms to life. It's a nice size and the placement on the helmet was spot on - not too big and right below that sick looking logo on the sides of the helmets. Speaking of that logo, it's one of the nicest logos that you'll ever see - due to the way it really lets people know what Navy stands for. It reminds people that the men and women serving in the Navy put their lives on the line day in and day out to protect this great country. The red/white chinstrap also serves as a reminder to what these brave men and women fight for each day. All in all, these uniforms from 2012 look awesome. The same can be said for the unis worn last Saurday as well. They were both a job well done by Nike.