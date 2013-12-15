2013 Music City Bowl Preview

Date: Monday, December 30, 2013

Where: Nasvhille, Tennessee

When: 3:15 PM Eastern Time

TV: ESPN

Line: Mississippi -3, Over/Under is at 57

Mississippi Rebels (7-5 Overall, 3-5 in SEC, Finished T-5th in West Division)

The season started off well of Ole Miss. They beat Vanderbilt on the road in a classic game with a last minute touchdown, 39-35. Next, they beat FCS Southeast Missouri State and then whipped Texas on the road to start 3-0. Ole Miss ran up against then #1 Alabama and got crushed 25-0. The Rebels would lose then next two games to Auburn and Texas A&M to fall to 3-3. The Rebels got a big lift when they upset then #6 LSU at home and would win the next 3 games after that big upset. Ole Miss dropped the final two games to #8 Missouri and archrival Mississippi State to fall to 7-5 on the season. Here are Mississippi's stats for the 2013 season:

Last Bowl Game: 2013 BBVA Compass Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (38-17 Win)

Passing Offense: 285.6 yards per game (24th in the FBS)

Rushing Offense: 187.4 yards per game (43rd)

Points Scored per Game: 30.4 points per game (60th)

Passing Defense: 221.3 yards per game (46th)

Rushing Defense: 155.3 yards per game (53rd)

Points Allowed per Game: 24.3 points per game (41st)

Player to Watch: Quarterback Bo Wallace. In the 5 losses for Ole Miss, he has a touchdown to interception ratio of 5 to 7. In the 7 victories, he has a touchdown to interception ratio of 12 to 2. Wallace has had at least one interception in 4 of the 5 losses.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5 Overall, 5-3 in Atlantic Coast, Finished T-2nd in Coastal Division)

It was another average year for Georgia Tech. They began the season with a 3 game winning streak over FCS Elon, Duke, and North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets lost their next 3 games to fall to 3-3. Georgia Tech responded by winning the following 3 games to get to 6-3. They ended the season with a blowout loss to Georgia Tech, a blowout victory over FCS Alabama A&M, and a double overtime loss to rival Georgia. Here are Georgia Tech's stats for the 2013 season:

Last Bowl Game: 2012 Sun Bowl vs. USC (21-7 Win)

Passing Offense: 129 yards per game (118th in the FBS)

Rushing Offense: 311.7 yards per game (5th)

Points Scored per Game: 36.6 points per game (23rd)

Passing Defense: 243.5 yards per game (85th)

Rushing Defense: 107 yards per game (9th)

Points Allowed per Game: 22.7 points per game (30th)

Player to Watch: Quarterback Vad Lee. He will be the focal point of this triple option offense, but keep in mind that this offense will still throw about 15 times in this game. Vad Lee has rushed for 489 yards and 8 touchdowns on the season. It is up to Lee to decide whether to keep the ball or give it to one of his backs.

Prediction

The more Georgia Tech is forced the throw in this game, the better it is for Ole Miss. Look for Bo Wallace to sling the ball around the field against the 85th ranked pass defense of Georgia Tech. Let's go with Ole Miss to win this game 31-17.