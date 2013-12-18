Why Barry Hinson Was Right With His Epic Rant

Folks, in the wake of Tuesday night's epic (and quite hilarious) rant by Southern Illinois Salukis head basketball coach Barry Hinson, there are multiple people across the country pounding the always entertaining coach for not handling his situation quite right. The team had just lost its 4th straight, and at times last night, looked downright horrendous against Steve Prohm's Murray State Racers. Take a look at the video right here, the video of Hinson's rant, and please look it in full. We shall talk about this in full.

Well, that certainly had a lot of substance, eh? However, in all seriousness, we all should commend Mr. Hinson for being tastefully honest. All in all, this was a very controlled 'rant'. No cursing, no swearing. The only thing that Mr. Hinson messed up on was his calling out of his point guard by name, a blunder he later apologized for.

Let's look at this team. It had some lofty expectations for this year, thinking they would be able to contend for the Missouri Valley Conference Championship with Wichita State. That isn't happening. The team has had a few little shining moments, including giving the Missouri Tigers a decent game, and a great Saint Louis Billikens team. This team has all the potential in the world, but they can't close out games. 6 of their 8 losses ended within a 10 point margin. For some reason, Coach Hinson can't get that final push out of these players.

That is where his use of the word 'uncoachable' comes into factor. During the past 50 years in the USA, our culture has seemed to have been declining. Horrible deeds are being reported on daily, and guess where that all starts from: Our kids in America are not being disciplined, and are not taught to respect others. Sometimes, folks, maybe we should start to give our kids a little 'tough love'. When they get older, if they aren't taught respect, it will come back to haunt them in life.

After Hinson's rant last night, Saluki center Davante Drinkard, who had an absolutely atrocious game against Murray State, sent out this tweet, that was later deleted:

"I can't believe the little man had the nerve to call us mama's boys. Smh. I guess this is where Our team learns to point the finger."

Oh my. This, folks, is the perfect example of a kid that has never been taught respect. If he can't take any criticism, than he shouldn't be on the team. The coach's job is to strutinize and criticize when the players are doing something wrong. Drinkard, and many others on the team who have struggled, should know that. However, with their utter lack of respect for their coach, they have brushed it off. You know, in fact, maybe the 'little man' should make Drinkard work harder than ever to start taking his aggression from Twitter to the court.

Coaches must be able to take the liberty to criticize their players in public. Barry Hinson did not go over the top in this one, except maybe the criticism of his point guard was a little too strong. Coaches use calling out their players in public as a motivation technique, and one would have to say it works. After the criticism has been released to the public, that is when the coach can really see the true character of the player whom he called out. Young Mr. Drinkard showed himself to be a selfish, foolish youngster with no maturity. You know, coaches would rather have a less talented team with strong work ethic than a team with relatively no work ethic but talent through the roof.

For an example, Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. He is as loud as they come, and will call out his players when he needs to. He's a hardcore yeller and screamer. However, his players love him. Why? Because he wants them to succeed, and he knows how to get the right type of player with the mindset to do just that. Bo Ryan has recruiting prowess, finding gems from some of the most unlikely of places. And they all have strong work ethic.

Barry Hinson, at SIU, has not had the time yet to replicate what Ryan has done with Wisconsin. Most of the players on SIU's team right now were not recruited by Hinson, as he was hired in 2012, but recruited by the previous administration. Hinson is obviously trying to change the culture of the happenings in the Saluki's athletic department, and we should commend him for that. He has the makings of a sensational coach. I hope that the Salukis administration agrees, and sticks with him. The program will need to have time to get everything and everybody under Hinson's new mindset, so they should be patient.

This attitude is shared by the great Knight family, of Bobby and Pat Knight. Yes, sometimes Bobby Knight went way too far with his rants with the Indiana Hoosiers, but they were effective in the most part. He commanded respect of his players. And they succeeded. Now, there is an interesting story with Pat Knight.

Pat is the current head coach of a Division One school in Texas, the Lamar University Cardinals, and after a dissapointing 62-52 loss to Stephen F. Austin during the 2011-12 season, he took to the podium. Look this full video:

Sounds familier, eh? He was once again pounded, just as Hinson has been. But that 'rant' did something. It got in those seniors' minds. There was the attitude adjustment that Knight had wanted so dearly, and the Cardinals won their final 3 games of the regular season, going on to make the NCAA tournament. Later on, Knight commended his seniors as the reason for their late season run to the postseason. He was right.

We should all hope that more coaches across the country take the initiative from coaches Hinson and Knight. College basketball needs leaders, and people with strong coaching values like Hinson and Knight will need to stick to their roots, and continue their great job.

And so, coaching 'rants' are not such a bad thing all the time folks, if they are handled the way Hinson and Knight did. Let us all hope that the next generation of athletes has a greater respect for their coaches, and their elders in general. For now, this has been Ben Anderson, and I hope you enjoyed this piece.