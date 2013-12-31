Opinion: Who is Rick Pitino to Kick Chane Behanon Off His Basketball Team?

Junior forward Chane Behanon has been dismissed off the Louisville Cardinal basketball team this Monday, a few months after he was suspended indefinitely from the program during the preseason. Coach Rick Pitiino was not happy with Chane's decision making and there's only so many chances you can give a person before it is time to sever ties.

Now, I am not sure if what Behanon did was worse then committing adultery with an upscale Louisville restaurant waitress, but Pitino obviously thought that Chane Behanon's inappropriate actions were too frequent and delinquent for him to remain on the basketball team. Maybe Chane paid for a women's abortion so that he didn't have an illegitimate child with her, while he was married and has 5 kids.

Nah, that's not it, but that might be means to excuse someone off a team. Just a random example as to what Chane Behanon may have done to deserve to be booted off his basketball team that he took to a national championship victory. The most likely reason, it appears, as to why Chane Bohanan was kicked off the team is drug use according to Pat Forde of Yahoo. You know, Louisville and Rick Pitino had no problem keeping him around when he was putting up 15 points and 12 rebounds against Michigan in the national championship game just 8 months ago, but I'm sure Chane wasn't doing drugs then though. Probably was something he picked up over the offseason. It is heavily documented that Bohanan had attitude and character issues before he attended college. If Chane did fail a drug test as reason for his dismissal then by all means should he be punished but is a guy like Rick Pitino really the best fit to try and fix a troubled youth. All of a sudden Mr. Pitino has a moral compass when it comes to "doing the right thing"; something Mr. Pitino is quoted as saying Chane didn't do, "over and over and over again". Who is Rick Pitino to decide what constitutes as "doing the right thing" after the scandal he found himself in, in 2009?

Do not get me wrong, I am not in any shape or form pounding the dismissal of Chane Behanan, and I firmly believe that disciplines like these need to happen when there is a need for it. Everyone is sure that Louisville would not kick off a young 21 year old student if they did not feel that they had no other choice, especially one that made them millions of dollars the season before. Bobby Petrino (No relation, shockingly) also admitted to an affair in 2012 and was fired from his job.

While Bobby's relationship may have been with a 25 year old, it was completely legal and not very different then Rick's story in that they both were unfaithful. The difference is Rick Pitino was smart enough to come out and admit to his wrong doing, unlike Bobby Petrino who tried to cover it up, which assisted in his termination. Should we really praise Rick Pitino for coming clean and just forget about it actually happening?

Chane Behanan is just another 21 year old hooligan who can't stay out of trouble or follow rules. Chane is young and we all hope he learns his lesson, but part of growing up is learning discipline and the ability to, as Pitino puts it, "do what is right". Rick Pitino is a heck of a basketball coach, one of the best of all time, but is it ok for him to judge his players, when his morals are clearly suspect?

People make mistakes, and no one is perfect and this guy understands that Rick Pitino is more then just 16 seconds with some extorting ex-model, waitress. But the same people who are cheering Behanon's consequences are the same ones who enshrine and worship Pitino.

And that is not right.