Charlie Strong: An Excellent Choice for Texas

Although reports vary as to the certainty of this move as of this writing, it looks as if Louisville’s Charlie Strong will leave the Cardinals to become the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Strong has been at Louisville since 2010, compiling an overall record of 37-16 which includes a BCS bowl victory over Florida in the 2013 Sugar Bowl and this seasons victory over Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl. He is, arguably, the most successful coach in Louisville history, a program that includes Bobby Petrino and Howard Schnellenberger as past head coaches.

Prior to taking the head spot at Louisville, Strong was the defensive coordinator at Florida during their most recent National Championship under then coach Urban Meyer. He had a previous stint at Florida under Steve Spurrier. His resume and coaching pedigree are unimpeachable.

The Texas job came open with the “retirement” or, as many would say, force out of long time head coach Mack Brown. Brown was immensely successful in Austin, stringing together an impressive run of 10 win seasons, 2 Big 12 championships, two BCS title game appearances and the National Championship in 2006.

In recent years, the Longhorns struggled and, given the talent level going through Austin, mediocre seasons became untenable for the Longhorn faithful. Regardless of how one might feel about the departure of Brown, or whether he should have been encouraged to leave all, the fact of the matter is Texas desperately needed a proven coach to step in the void left with the departure of, arguably, their second most successful coach of all time.

Texas believes it boasts the best spot for a coach in college football. By any objective measure, coaching the Longhorns has to be in the top 10. The facilities and financial support are second to none, and the Longhorns tradition of winning takes a backseat to no one.

That doesn’t even include the best part of coaching institution with the most tradition in a talent rich state. I’m speaking of the recruiting base, of course. Texas high school football talent is plentiful and legendary. In fact, no less than a half dozen current NFL quarterbacks hail from Longhorn state. The “failure” of Brown to land and/or recruit such Texas talent as Johnny Manziel and Robert Griffin III as quarterbacks played no small role in his ouster.

There were many possibilities mentioned in the media as Brown’s replacement. They ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous in terms of feasibility, but the list included a who’s who of successful candidates.

Arguably, none are better positioned to head the Texas program than Strong. Strong is a noted recruiter with particularly strong ties to the South Florida area, a recruiting base that is the only one on the level with Texas in terms of the depth of high school talent.

More than two dozen native Floridians are on his current roster at Louisville, including quarterback extraordinaire Teddy Bridgewater. There is no logical reason to think that Strong cannot continue the pipeline to Austin from Miami and other points in South Florida.

No disrespect to Louisviille, but if Strong can get South Florida kids to play their college football at a basketball school in Kentucky, he certainly can convince some to come to Austin. Additionally, Strong will likely get more elite Florida prospects as the Longhorns head coach.

As for the in state talent, some argue that anyone can recruit to the University of Texas. Strong will undoubtedly get more than his share of Texas schoolboys. No one will ever get them all, if for no other reason than there are too many.

Strong made his name as a defensive specialist, but his recruiting and work with Bridgewater should give Longhorns fans positive feelings when looking toward the future of the Texas quarterback position.

Strong is actually six years older than Brown was when he assumed the mantle in Austin, there is no doubt that he possesses the young vibe and energy many felt was lacking in Longhorn program the past few years. This is absolutely necessary if Texas is to reclaim its desired mantle as the premier college football program in America.

There is no doubt that Texas, in theory, could have hired other candidates with just as good-or better- a resume as Strong. Other candidates out there may have been just as good for the Texas program, a couple would have been rotation “sexier” hires.

None would have been better than Charlie Strong. Take a bow, Longhorn Nation. You got it right.