2013 College Football Season In Review

Now that the confetti has finished flying in Pasadena and Seminole Nation celebrates its BCS title, reflection on the past season of college football begins in earnest while during the lull that will last approximately 24 hours until the focus on the 2014 season takes center stage. Signing Day is less than a month away, after all.

There are thousands of things to take from the 2013 season, of course, those cherished memories of players, plays, and games will live forever in the minds of the millions of fans who saw them, which is the real magic of college football and all sports.

But, my editor won’t let me list all of the thousands I experienced this year so I will just pare it down to the 4 primary things any serious college football season can take with him/her after careful consideration of what we have just seen.

These aren’t listed in any order of importance, all are equally vital in your understanding and appreciation of college football in the wake of the 2013 season.

1) DEFENSE STILL WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS We all know the phrase, “Offense wins games, defense wins championships.” I’m not a huge fan of the phrase. in my opinion, what wins championships is having a pretty darn good team, if not the best team. To do that, you need to be solid on both sides of the ball. Having said that, offense is what gets the media and most fans excited so offense gets the hype. But we saw that the defense of Michigan State and Stanford throughout the year was what enabled them to best media faves Ohio State and Oregon.

Even teams known for their offensive firepower, like Auburn, turned in notable defensive efforts which enabled them to topple perceived superior teams like Texas A & M and Alabama. And, it wasn’t until Florida State’s defense was able to slow Auburn’s high octane attack that the Seminoles were able to catch up and ultimately beat Auburn in the BCS title game.

2) TEAMS ARE ALLOWED TO GET BETTER DURING THE SEASON We often see big turnarounds from season to season and this year was no exception, in fact it was exceptional. We saw Duke. Auburn, Missouri, Michigan State, Boston College, Minnesota and others have significantly better seasons than in 2012. What I’m really taking about here, however, are those teams which took gargantuan strides during the season. You couldn’t look at Michigan State, for example, struggle with South Florida in September then believe it was the same team who was besting Ohio State and Stanford just months later.

I’m not talking about having a tough game early, I’m talking about improving as a team or unit . Michigan State’s offense takes the cake in this respect, but Auburn, Minnesota, and Missouri also made meteoric strides during the season. Honorable mention goes to the schools mentioned earlier in the paragraph and I’ll also throw in Iowa, Arizona, USC, and Texas as teams who were playing light years better football at the end than the beginning.

3) GREAT COACHING MAKES A DIFFERENCE As the wise one said, “There is nothing new under the sun” and any assertion that superior coaching can raise the level of a team in any sport fits the bill as wisdom existing long before any of us were here and will be true long after we’re gone. But it’s nice to be reminded as clearly as we were in 2013. Gus Malzahn took over an Auburn team that was 3-9 overall in 2012, winless in the SEC, and took them to the SEC championship and BCS title game. Also in the SEC, James Franklin proved his past success was no fluke, kept Vanderbilt as a competitive team in the league’s toughest conference, and is likely the Commodores best coach ever, already. Remember when you couldn’t win at Vandy? Guess who’s got the best record in the SEC other than Alabama over the last 20 games? You got it, the Commodores.

And, if there was one place tougher to win than Vandy it’s Duke, right? Well, don’t tell that to David Cutcliffe, who took the Blue Devils to the ACC championship game and came within a hair of capturing Duke’s 1st bowl win since 1960. Jumping back to the SEC, a lot of credit has to go to Gary Pinkel of Missouri forgetting his Tigers to the SEC championship game in only its second season. The first season, I might remind you, Missouri was 4-8. Honorable mentions also to coaches Steve Addazio of Boston College, Jerry Kill of Minnesota, Mike Leach of Washington State, and interim coach Ed Orgeron of USC.

4) GOOD RIDDANCE TO THE BCS Next year college football will thankfully move closer to a true playoff system – no, I don’t think it’s there yet – to determine its national champion. I was one who was never enamored of the BCS, a system masquerading as a playoff-without- calling-it-a- playoff while really being a plutocracy designed to hoard the money among a select few conferences. The system was constantly tweaking itself to give the appearance of more inclusiveness and fairness in a transparent attempt to save face when things happen that the system didn’t expect to happen, an occurrence which is often the case in any competitive endeavor such as athletics. Some would say that is the whole point of the competition the first place. A pet peeve of mine these past 16 years has always been some fan or talking head in the media saying” the BCS got it right” this year. To that, I politely answer “bunk”. (dated reference I know, younger readers will just have to take to YouTube )

Take this year, for example. If we didn’t have the BCS, Auburn would have gone to the Sugar Bowl with the SEC’s traditional bowl tie-in and likely played Oklahoma. The Rose Bowl would’ve had exactly the same two participants. Oklahoma State would’ve gone to the Orange Bowl and likely played Clemson. And in the Fiesta Bowl, which prior to the BCS system had two open slots without conference tie-ins would probably have matched up Florida State and Alabama, the game that many people were pining for this year.

My point? Attractive match ups that determine the national champion were not the sole province of the BCS and the only thing that makes it seem that way is that the BCS and its supporters told you to think that way. Even the BCS era, there were a couple split national championships and arguments could have been made for more. To me, saying the BCS” works” is like attending a carefully planned and executed picnic on a weekend and then saying “Saturday works”, as if the same event could not have been held on any other day and giving no credit whatsoever to the people who are actually making it successful. I’m glad a playoff and the selection committee is coming in 2014, even though I’m not particular about that system, either.

However, it’s twice as good as the BCS for the simple matter that four teams will be involved. The pretense of acting like the top two teams can be determined with clarity is gone. I predict that the new system will last for a few years and, hopefully, we will eventually get an eight team playoff ,which is what I’ve been calling for since the 1990s anyway.

Just a few of my thoughts on the 2013 college football season. It was awesome, as college football seasons always are. I’m already excited to kick it off for 2014. I bet you are, too.