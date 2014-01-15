VAVEL USA Speaking On Sports - 14 Jan 2014

Sports talk and discussion with an attitude for the knowledgdeable, passionate, and hard core fan. on the show will and co-hosts Lance "The Everyday Sports Guy" and Dave "The Maestro of the Midway" talked about the upcoming NFL playoffs, but spent more than an hour talking about the breaking news story of the Detroit Lions hiring Jim Caldwell as their next head coach. there was a particularly disappointed Detroit Lions fan caller who brought it strong with his thoughts on the hire.

In the second part of the show, the focus was all college football, particularly the recent hiring of James Franklin at Penn State as well as further commentary on Charlie Strong going to Texas and Bobby Petrino beginning his second stint at the helm at Louisville.

The last hour of the show features special guest Dave Bartoo founder of the college football matrix and owner of the website CFBmatrix.com. Mr. Bartoo weighed in with his expertise on the coaching changes in college football, called the Coaching Effect, and explained how he applies his matrix to new coaching situations such as the one at Penn State and further gave his thoughts on the new coach is at the University of Washington and Southern California. The show lasted 3 hours and 6 min.