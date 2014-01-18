Syracuse Holds On Against Pitt To Remain Unbeaten

Rivals #22 Pittsburgh and #2 Syracuse met again Saturday afternoon. It was freshman point guard Tyler Ennis who led the way for the Orange with 16 points, including two driving layups and two costless throws in the last two minutes of the game. Syracuse will now take first place in the ACC Conference after they beat their former Big East rival.

Syracuse (18-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) entered the game 2-0 against former Big East rivals St. Johns and Villanova. The Orange win their third in a row and remain undefeated.

It was the Panthers second game without their sixth man and fourth leading scorer Durand Johnson, as he suffered a torn ACL against Wake Forest last week. Pittsburgh could of used him in the final minutes of the game, for now they will move to 16-2. They are 4-1 in the ACC.

The Panthers were able to overcome a nine point halftime deficit, and actually had the lead, 52 to 51, in the final two minutes of the game. Tyler Ennis hit a field goal with 1:50 remaining to give Syracuse a 53-52 lead. Pitt's Lamar Patterson and Cameron Wright missed back to back jumpers, followed by another Ennis layup to give Syracuse the lead by 3 points. Costless throws down the stretch proved to be very important. Pitt shot 13 for 24 from the costless throw line. This may have been the deciding factor in the game.

Pitt put on a strong display rebounding the ball. The Panthers out - boarded the Orange 35 to 24. Pitt was led by Lamar Patterson who finished the game with 18 points. Pitt's center Talib Zanna recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. For Syracuse it was guard Tyler Ennis who finished the game with 16 points. Forward C.J. Fair had 13 points and 6 rebounds. Three other players scored in double figures for the Orange.

It was a battle in the first half of this game, as Pitt opened the game with a 7-4 lead over the Cuse. The two would battle back and forth in the whole first half. Syracuse had the lead before intermission with a score of 25-21, but neither team would lead by more than 4 points in the first half.

Though Pitt had a gameplan of quick passing and cutting to try to beat the Orange's 2-3 zone. Pitt still turned the ball over seven times. The Panthers also missed a handful of layups and open shots. Syracuse only turned the ball over six times. Pitt's leading scorer Lamar Patterson was held to only 4 points in the first 20 minutes in the game. Patterson hit three consecutive three point shots to keep Pitt in the game later on, however. But, as mentioned before, the Panthers missed costless throws and missed shots kept them from winning this game.

The Panthers will host Clemson on Thursday night, while the Orange will travel to Miami.