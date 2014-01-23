After Slow Start To Season, Michigan Wolverines Are Taking Big 10 By Storm

The Michigan Wolverines basketball team had a super tough task for them going into this season.

It has to be tremendously hard to get to the top of the mountain, only to not be able to touch the peak like Michigan experienced last year. A tough loss in the National Championship game to Louisville had to be devastating to John Beilein's squad and to have the ambition to get back to that plateau can be difficult to acquire. Not to mention the loss of two starting guards to the NBA, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr, that made up a huge portion of their offensive production from the runner ups in 2013.

It would be a true testament to the young players on this Michigan team this year if they came out and tried to duplicate the success they had the year before.

Things started out shaky as the team would drop a road loss to Iowa State (little did we know that wouldn't be as bad as it appeared) and they would shockingly lose the championship game of the Puerto Rico Tip Off to the Charlotte 49ers. The Wolverines would add two more losses to their record in the non-conference schedule at the hands of a blowout at Cameron to Duke and a 2 point loss at home against #1 Arizona.

Nothing to call home about over those two losses as they were underdogs in both, but the more concerning part of this Michigan team was their lack of quality wins.

They had sneaked out a 2 point OT win over Florida State in Puerto Rico and then beat a mediocre Stanford team in Brooklyn. Before Big 10 play started a few weeks ago, Michigan was 8-4 and people were starting to posture as to if this Michigan team was a real Big 10 contender or not. Then sophomore big man and big time high school recruit Mitch McGary went down with a back injury and was out indefinitely and everyone officially started to write off the Wolverines.

The skeptics already had their doubts before McGary's injury, and now with him sidelined, many thought there was no way they could compete with the class of the Big 10.

Only people forgot that college basketball is a sport of coaching, teamwork, and camaraderie and Michigan did not care about not having 3 starters from the team that went to the championship game the year before.

Nik Stauskas, who is probably the best pure shooter in the country, decided that he was going to be the best player on the court night in and night out and has lead this Michigan team to a 6-0 start in Big 10 play. This 6 game Big 10 streak to start conference play has been an impressive one. They went into "The Barn" and beat the surging Minnesota Golden Gophers, and in their last two games they beat #3 Wisconsin on the road and #10 Iowa at home on Wednesday night.

Jordan Morgan and Glenn Robinson III have really stepped up in McGary's absence and have come into their own to bring production from the front court. Spike Albrecht is what college basketball is all about and even though he doesn't have NBA size or talent, he has the heart and toughness to contribute important minutes off the bench (although the bench part might change considering Albrecht started for Beilein for the first time in his Michigan career Wednesday night). Chris LeVert has been another important piece filling in the massive shoes of Trey Burke, and freshman Zak Irvin has been the guy off the bench giving them the spark when they need it.

A 6-0 start does not mean that another Final Four run is in their horizon, but it is rather impressive for Michigan to come out of the Big 10 gate the way they did after the bland non-conference wins they had. It is a testament to the kind of coach Beilein is and it is no coincidence he is a perennial coach of the year award contender, year after year.

If Stauskas can continue to score in the low 20's on a consistent basis and Morgan can continue to get better every night, the sky is the limit for this Wolverine team looking to get back to the promise land. Hopefully a healthy Mitch McGary will return before March rolls around and Michigan can surprise the hoop world again with another deep March run.

In the meantime, another great test lies in the midst this Saturday, when Michigan rolls into East Lansing to take on intra-state rival the #3 Michigan State Spartans. If they can grab another win over a top 10 team (what would be their 3rd in 7 days), they should appear in the top 15 in the next rankings and would garner a lot more attention than they are currently getting.