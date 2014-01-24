Auburn in the 2013 BCS Title Game? Meet the man who saw it coming

The first thing that jumps out at you about Dave Bartoo is his voice: authoritative, rapid, and confident mixed with a thick helping of pleasantness. He draws you in to what he is telling you, which is a system that can predict the outcome of college football teams – and, in effect, seasons – months before the games are played. Your first inclination is that what he is selling seems impossible. Most of us as college football fans know how hard it is, setting our own personal rooting interest aside, to get our heads around some games this upcoming weekend much less trying to predict them in March. One of the many charms of college football, or any sport, is the maddening unpredictability.

Yet, Bartoo is so confident in his system, so prepared in his detail, so thorough in his analysis, that despite any inclination to disregard his theories, you know that the numbers don't lie. Bartoo developed the college football matrix on his own and has put many arduous hours into its perfection. All you need to know about it is this: 10 months ago, when the Los Angeles Angels were one of the favorites to go to the World Series and Jadeveon Clowney was a Heisman favorite, Bartoo listed 11 teams that fit all four of his metrics in forecasting BCS title game participants. Auburn was one of those 11 teams.

Well, you might say, anyone can get lucky with a prediction one time. I remember when my brother’s best friend’s cousin said Appalachian State would beat Michigan the day before the game! That might be true, but when you listen to Bartoo describe his system you realize that it’s not so much a “prediction” as a thorough analysis and scientific projection of what’s most likely to occur, even when it seems to go against conventional thought.

Probably the most difficult thing to grasp about the matrix is the simplicity. There are three major things that are considered: talent, coaching affect, and game location. Certainly, each one of these categories has subgroups and you learn from Bartoo that the information has been carefully considered, weighed, and evaluated against historical trends so as to identify and properly designate outliers.

Bartoo doesn’t claim that his matrix is perfection in evaluating college football. Rather, in our interview he was clear in saying that he encourages people to use it as a tool or a “first step” in their own research. He is also aware of the emotion of the fan that goes into college football prediction and expectation. A graduate of the University of Oregon, he does not hide his affinity for the Ducks nor does he direct us to ignore our own illogical feelings about whichever team tugs at the heartstrings. The etymology of the word ‘fan’ is a derivative of fanatic, after all. It’s as if the matrix that he has developed understands this and serves as a safeguard against our inevitable rooting passion, not as something to obliterate it.

At this point, the more skeptical out there might be inclined to say that playing with numbers is all well and good, but it all comes down to talking turkey. How successful and accurate has Bartoo’s matrix been over time? Try better than a 79% winning percentage on games played by major college teams over the past five years. Accuracy like that has to be appreciated by all of those among us who participate with regularity in the “entertainment and information” activity that surrounds college football.

For those with a purely rooting interest and curiosity as to what the matrix might portend for their beloved team(s) in 2014, Bartoo did name during the interview a baker’s dozen teams that satisfy his four metrics shared by 25 of the 26 BCS title game participants. Bartoo prefers to look forward rather than back, and much of the work analyzing the 2014 season has already been done. He is also working on developing a fifth metric, which has been shared by the 13 BCS title game winners. Yes, there are some surprises in the group in addition to the usual suspects. A couple of the teams in the potential championship playoff list lost four or more games this season. Before you shake your head, remember that Auburn was in his group at this time last year.

Bartoo admits to being as curious as the rest of us as to what the coming four team will bring but emphatically does not foresee it upsetting his matrix in any way. During our chat he, as usual, gives a very logical and detailed explanation – with hypotheticals – as to why he believes this to be the case. After finishing a conversation or listening to Dave Bartoo describe his college football matrix, a fan cannot help but be intrigued and will likely feel that he owes it to himself to look at the matrix and draw their own conclusions.

Dave Bartoo has a desire to make easy access to the wealth of information that goes into his matrix by developing a digital college football preseason magazine. He predicts that it will trump anything that we have seen in that industry, available and by mobile device, he explains the design of the magazine and its advantage over the old ones. Bartoo’s publication will focus on the major conferences and have the ability to tailor an excess of information to the team that the most information starved fan desires. It seems to be an ambitious and quixotic endeavor, but after listening to him and reading the incredible work that he has already done, you will likely foolish to bet against him or the eventual success of his digital college football information publication.