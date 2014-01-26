This Isn't Sparta: Michigan State Downed By Wolverines, 80-75

This game between Michigan and Michigan State was yet another game to add to the vault of this rivalry. The Spartans were leading the Wolverines 36-30 at halftime. It seemed that with the way Michigan State ended that half, that they were on their way to a big win. On the contrary, they looked like they forgot how to play the game in the 2nd half. It was a game of two different halves, evidently the most important half belonging to Michigan.

Nik Stauskas was the only consistent player for the Wolverines in the first half, which has been the story all year for Michigan. If not for the insanely talented freshman class of Jabari Parker, and Joel Embiid, Stauskas could easily be in the talk of player of the year, but that honor will likely go to one of the many talented freshman, or Doug McDermott. Stauskas is the player that gives life to this team when they need it the most, and that happened again today.

Michigan State, on the other hand, was dominant all the way through the first half. They looked a little weak throughout the first 7 minutes, but after that they really stepped up. The most impressive thing they did in the first half was that defensive throttle they put on Michigan at one point, almost forcing a shot clock violation. They did force a turnover on that drive, which ended up leading to costless throws for Michigan State. The last 5 minutes were the most impressive in the first half for Michigan State when they made Michigan look silly. The trouble was, they kept allowing Michigan to get open on the perimeter. Apart from that, they played very good defense, especially with Gary Harris defending Stauskas at the end of the half.

The second half was a totally different story however. At the end of the first half, Michigan was barely at the foul line, only going 2-3 from the line. At the end of the game, they were 25-30, so they got more aggressive in the paint. That is what turned them around in the second half, as they became more aware that they had to go inside and draw fouls if they wanted to win. They weren't going to win with defense, because Michigan State has too much power offensively, and even though their O was doing pretty well shooting the ball, they couldn't keep up. In the end, Michigan played strong in the final minutes and earned their victory to remain perfect against the Big 10.

What does this mean for Michigan State, what does it mean for Michigan? Only time will tell if the impact of this game will have on the remainder of both of their seasons.