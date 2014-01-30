Wisconsin's Woes Continue, Lose at Home to Northwestern; Drew Crawford Drops 30

Northwestern sports were in the news Wednesday night for a reason other than trying to start a collegiate players union. The Wildcats marched into the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, and took down the #14 Wisconsin Badgers 65-56. This is Chris Collins's first win over a top #15 team in his short career as a head coach and it came against one of the most respected and long tenured coaches in the game, Bo Ryan. The opposite end of the coaching spectrum that these two guys are on is what makes a game like this so interesting. Collins's Wildcat team is relatively inefficient on the offensive end, which didn't seem to be the case tonight as Northwestern exploded for 43 points in the second half, nearly a 100% increase from the 22 points they put up in the first.



On the other hand Bo Ryan is notorious for his extremely stout and suppressing defensive teams that he has produced over his 12 year coaching career in at UW, while it appears that this year's edition of Badger basketball is a complete opposite of Bo's usual formula. They have not been defending well as of late, which was exemplified in the final 20 minutes of Wednesday's home loss and they are a more offensive oriented team. The problem with that is when you shoot 5-24 from three as a team and you do not defend very well you lose home games to 10-11 Big 10 foes.

This is Wisconsin's 4th loss in their last 5 games after starting off the season 16-0 and cracking the top 3 in the AP rankings and Bo Ryan better do something quick if he wants to save the leaking boat that is his basketball team. A lot of Wisconsin's recent woes can possibly be attributed to fatigue as they are far from a deep team. Only 6 players got more then 5 minutes for the Badgers against Northwestern and when guys are playing 38 minutes a game consistently they get worn out. Only two players scored in double digits and Ben Brust who was the teams leading scorer in the game with 21 points had nearly double what the next highest scoring player had (Sam Dekker with 11).



Enough about the Badgers though, as Northwestern deserves some credit for taking down Wisconsin on the road in what is their 2nd win over a ranked team this season. Many thought Northwestern would be the laughing stock of the Big 10 this season since they had a new head coach who would be at the helm for the first time in his career. Not to say Chris Collins is not experienced, he was Coach K's right hand man at Duke for the past 13 years, but being a head coach is a whole new ball game. Many people thought that his lack of head coaching experience partnered with a lack of talent would result in a rough beginning to his tenure. Of the 6 analysts and journalists interviewed by BTN.com for their preseason rankings, none of them had Northwestern any hire then 10th in a 12 team league and 2 of them had them finishing dead last.

The beauty of college basketball is that the 5 guys on the court for Northwestern couldn't give a flying squirrel about what the preseason rankings said and they were determined on Wednesday night to be better then the one time 3rd best team in the country. Not enough credit can be given to redshirt senior guard Drew Crawford for the upset special, a rewarding accomplishment for a kid whose been a part of the always middling Wildcats program for 4 long years now. Crawford has logged meaningful minutes for the Cats since he was a freshman in Evansville and after the legend that was John Shurna graduated 2 seasons ago, Crawford has filled the role of go to guy for his team. The son of NBA referee Dan Crawford, Drew has overcome adversity as he missed all of last year after getting season ending surgery in December and is now back to try and get Northwestern to the promise land. Crawford would put up 30 points for the 2nd time in his career in the much need victory and the gamer played all 40 minutes for Collins. He would also add 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and one of each a block and a steal. He was responsible for 46% of the teams scoring in a game that improved the Wildcats to .500 overall and 4-5 in the very tough Big 10.



Is Wednesday night's win over Wisconsin enough to get Northwestern into the tourney for the first time in school history? Absolutely not! It is however, a step in the right direction and with a loaded schedule up coming for NW they will have a few more opportunities to add to their resume and possibly do the improbable. After all this is college basketball, so nothing should shock us at this point. In order for even a chance at breaking their record as the only major conference school to never make a tournament, they would need to take down Michigan State in East Lansing in two weeks. It might take a 30 point performance from Drew Crawford every night, but if the kid is up for it, then they very well could make a run.

On the other hand its not clear if Bo Ryan is starting to hit the panic button yet but he can not be sleeping easy at night at this point. Wisconsin still has plenty of time to right the ship before tourney time but the question is will they be able to do it. This Wisconsin team is the ugly duckling of Ryan's usually solid defensive squads but that does not mean they can not win. The bottom line is they are walking that dangerous line of having no chance to win when they are cold from deep and they really need consistent performance's from all 5 starters night in and night out. They get a chance to redeem themselves at home this weekend against a team whose also riding the struggle bus, Ohio State, in what should be known as the "Gauze Bowl" because both teams very badly need to stop the bleeding.