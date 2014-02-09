Melvin Ejim Garners Big 12 Record In Points Scored, Iowa State Scourges TCU

Texas Christian vs. Iowa State was supposed to be a laugher. And it was. But, it turned out to be quite the interesting game, due to the astounding performance by the senior forward Melvin Ejim.

First of all, what's with all these Canadians taking college basketball by the throat? Ejim, a Toronto native, didn't just dominate. He made the game look easy, against a very weak Horned Frogs' defense. Ejim scored a more than respectable 48 against the team from Fort Worth, and the vast majority of his scoring came from layups and dunks.

TCU just looked Ejim blow by every single drive, letting him go 20-24 shooting, and going 6-6 from the foul line. Ejim did it on both ends with a stunning 18 rebounds. These are Kevin Love numbers.

It was a dunk-o-palooza. TCU's gameplan was made to look like a 5th grader wrote it up, getting rampaged inside.

It simply was almost sad to look for Fort Worth, Texas residents. However, the fans in Ames got a treat to remember.

This was the Big 12 record for points for Ejim, and was sure to put a rocket on the back of the senior for his draft prospect in the upcoming NBA selections. It was easily his 30th career double-double, and he scored 20 straight Iowa State points at one time in the 2nd half. It was simply a breakdown in coverage.

Ejim's teammates did a fine job finding the senior in terrific positions. It wasn't just the Ejim show. He couldn't have done it without his teammates making it so easy for him, especially DeAndre Kane with the glorious 10 assists to make Ejim tick. All he had to do was convert the bucket down low, which was not too difficult for the 6-6 star.

Interestingly, Iowa State's defense did not fare exceptionally well against the far less talented team from Fort Worth. TCU, a team that many think as a squad a year away from being relatively competitive in the Big 12, had their star, Kyan Anderson score a grand 27, going 4-8 from beyond the parabola, and 9-9 at the line.

But, it was still an Iowa State blowout, and that's all that matters. Iowa State is now 3rd in the conference, and could finish in 2nd if Texas continues their little downfall.

This was Melvin Ejim's night, though. February 8th, 2014 will go down in Cyclones lore as the day Ejim had one of the best games in Big 12 history in Ames.

That's the main headline.