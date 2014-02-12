Oklahoma State Rammed By Longhorns; First Game Without Marcus Smart

Shellshocked, would be the word for it. Oklahoma State came into this game against the Texas Longhorns in a hole already, down their star NBA-prospect Marcus Smart. Smart, of course, was not around due to this...

Everyone has already seen it, but it was worthy of everyone observing again.

However, there was a little hope for Oklahoma State the critical matchup. They still had an awesome coach in Travis Ford that is known to adjust in bad situations. They still had two more NBA-caliber prospects in their arsenal, Markel Brown and Le'Bryan Nash.

And, Texas was coming into this game in a little bit of a funk. After the shocking, and dominating upset of Kansas, they headed into Fort Worth and were almost upset by the lowly TCU Horned Frogs. They proceeded to Manhattan to be scourged by the K-State Wildcats, who are now quickly becoming a buzzsaw. Texas must have got a little full of themselves after the win over the Jayhawks.

So, there was hope for OKST, right?

Puh. Rick Barnes laughs at that notion.

Rick Barnes, candidate for coach of the year, pulled his squad out of the doldrums with a resounding win, as they lit up the Cowboys from deep in the 1st half. Javan Felix simply went off, with a monster night of 6-8 from beyond the parabola, and 27 points overall.

The backcourt trio of Felix, Isaiah Taylor, and Martez Walker simply couldn't be stopped against this depleted Cowboy team. If Oklahoma State was going to win this, they were going to need a miraculous performance from either Brown or Nash, and a solid performance from the inexperienced bench.

They got a pretty nice performance by Nash, but Brown's 1-6 from deep and 4-13 overall wasn't going to cut it. Also, their X Factor Phil Forte III, was inept, as the 3 pointer specialist went 2-7 from outside, and every shot he attempted was from outside. Combine that with Brian Williams going 0-8, and you could see the frustrations fuming out from all players. The bench wasn't really any help either, as their youth was flowing out in buckets. However, their effort was noticable, as players such as Christien Sager and Mason Cox did the little things.

Due to that effort, OKST, down almost 30 a few times in the game, had a respectable run in the 2nd half, but it wasn't near enough. The Longhorns were simply the better team.

The Horns are now still in the hunt for the Big 12 title, and OSU is just fighting to get to the tournament. The NCAA will not look at the games where Smart was suspended too much, as they will treat that as an injury. Still, in the last 4 games that they had Smart, the team went 0-4. Do they really have enough wins to put them over the top?

We shall see. Still a long way to go.

One observation from this writer: Isn't it awesome to have a big man that can actually shoot their costless throws accurately? Texas's Cameron Ridley went 10-12 from the stripe, all of them important points, as every one always is. Rick Barnes is bound to be proud of the development of his center, who also had a whopping 13 rebounds tonight.

Texas' next game is against the surging WVU Mountaineers, while OSU will host a Marcus Smart-less Bedlam party against those Lon Kruger-led Sooners.