Tyler Ennis' unbelievable buzzer beater keeps Syracuse unbeaten

Tyler Ennis did that.

The Canadian made a near half-court buzzer beater to defeat Pitt and help Syracuse remain unbeaten. Syracuse defeated Pitt 58-56 in this Wednesday night battle. Syracuse (24-0, 11-0 ACC) is still one of two undefeated teams. The other undefeated team is Wichita State. Trailing by one with 4.4 seconds left, the Orange inbounded the ball to Ennis as he dribbled up the court, and proceeded to hit the three pointer over two defenders.

Talib Zanna was the leader for the Panthers. He had 16 points in the bitter defeat. He also contributed on the glass by grabing 14 rebounds. Lamar Patterson had 14 points and recorded 4 rebounds. It was the Panthers first home loss to a top-five team in its 12 year history. The Panthers were previously 9-0 against top five ranked opponents and 13-1 against opponents in the top 10.

Pitt had a 54-46 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game. C.J. Fair of Syracuse then made a three-pointer with 1:40 left. Fair then hit a jumper to make the score 54-53 with 51 seconds left. Tyler Ennis then hit both costless throws after a Pitt miss at the other end to give the Orange the lead.

Pitt led 27-24 at the break. They even were able to build their lead up to nine in the early stages of the second half. Syracuse showed no quit in them and went on a 17-8 run to tie the game. Pitt was able to regain control and take a 50-45 lead. After that it was all Syracuse.

The Panthers will now go to North Carolina to play the Tar Heels. Syracuse will next play NC State. Win or lose, both of these teams made a big statement on Wednesday night. Syracuse showed they are the best team in the NCAA and they are not going away anytime soon. As for Pitt, they showed that they can play with the best of them and intend to make noise come March.