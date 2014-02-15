Evaluating Kentucky For The Stretch Run~ Interview With Glenn Logan

Check Out Sports Podcasts at Blog Talk Radio with Bo W on BlogTalkRadio

This podcast lasts approximately 1 hour 10 minutes

The Vavel USA Speaking On Sports podcast was glad to welcome back Glenn Logan, prolific writer for www.aseaofblue.com and expert on all things Kentucky basketball and football. Although mid-February is usually all about hoops-especially when talking about Kentucky-it would have been foolish not to get Glenn's take on the Wildcats superb football recruiting class, one that was raked as high as top 20 by some services, easily the best recruiting class on the gridiron for Kentucky in years. In fact, Logan states that he can't remember a better class. Ever. As we all know, great success in recruiting translates to great expectations on the field as well. Though Logan certainly expects Kentucky to improve on its 2-10 2013 record this season, it is really the 2015 campaign where most fans will demand to see the Wildcats become a factor in the SEC East.

The Kentucky basketball team, of course, has no such grace period. Nothing less than annually competing for the Final Four and the national championship will suffice in Wildcat Nation. That fact is what made last year's unbelievable tumble to the NIT-where the Wildcats were eliminated in the opening round-so painful for Kentucky fans and unbelievable for the rest of us. Logan informs us that many Kentucky fans saw creaks in the armor of last year's Wildcats even prior to the injuy to Nerlens Noel, but thus far no such reservations exist for the 2013 – 2014 squad. We discussed Kentucky's "ugly" win over Auburn, leaving them at 9-2 in the SEC and in position to contend with conference leader Florida.Both games between the Gators and the Wildcats still remain on the docket. Logan breaks down his expectations for the big game this Saturday in Lexington and, without trying to be a spoiler, he sees the two games between the crème de la creme of the SEC going in the same manner as your humble writer: a Kentucky victory in Lexington and the Gators prevailing in Gainesville.

No discussion about Kentucky basketball is complete in the Calipari era without a specific evaluation of the annual terrific group of freshman players that the Wildcats reel in. This year's class is no exception and, in fact, was thought to be the best recruiting class of them all. Logan breaks down each of the five freshman starters objectively, with particular high praise for James Young and, of course, Julius Randle. His observations on the development of the Harrison twins as well as Dakari Johnson and sixth man Willie Cauley-Stein are extremely interesting as well. Logan sees the big difference in this season's Wildcats as opposed to last year's disappointment in the simple fact that Kentucky now fields a team with multiple players who can create their own shot. Clearly, it seems as if the Wildcats are priming for a serious run into March Madness. When asked about the recent brouhaha about coach Calipari's comments on Kentucky being the most over analyzed team of all time, Logan chalks it up to coach Cal being coach Cal and, perhaps ingeniously, deflecting any criticism from his players onto himself.

When it's February and you're a college basketball fan, there is no excuse not to begin making way-too-early NCAA tournament predictions, and this podcast did not disappoint. Logan sees Syracuse, Florida, Kansas and his Wildcats as a potential Final Four at this time. He also expressed some admiration and love for Villanova as well as a (presumably healthy) Michigan State. He was candid in not buying into Arizona as a team that he expects to make a deep run despite their gaudy record and was blunt in his assessment that the Duke Blue Devils don't play good enough defense to have that magical spring.

All in all, it was a thoroughly entertaining and deeply informative hour of Kentucky basketball talk topped off with a smattering of football recruiting. Glenn Logan's website is excellent and he is an even better podcast guest. The thing that strikes this writer the most when talking with Logan is his deep desire that the site be thought of as a community geared towards Kentucky fans, but welcoming of all who desire to talk college sports and a knowledgeable, respectful, and friendly manner. So you definitely have to check out A Sea Of Blue if you have not already.

Bonus: we also hear Logan's Mount Rushmore of Kentucky basketball greats. Find out which four Wildcat greats adorn the mythical status in the minds of a fan who has been following one of the country's most popular teams for decades. No spoilers, but the names do cover several different eras in the glorious past of Kentucky basketball.