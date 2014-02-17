Doug McDermott passes Larry Bird as #18 Creighton dominates #6 Villanova

In Creighton's first year in the Big East, they have found a way to convincingly beat the top team in the conference, Villanova. Twice.

Between the 2 meetings, Creighton has beaten Villanova by an average score of 99-74. Doug McDermott has also found holes in the 'Nova defense, scoring a combined 62 points while shooting 70% from the field. Tonight, he matched his season high with 39 points and added 7 rebounds.

Creighton closed out the first half with a 15-6 run to lead 50-37. Creighton never looked back as they kept piling on the points from every spot on the floor.

In this game, Doug passed Larry Bird for 13th all time in career points in NCAA history. "It's pretty crazy. That's one of my idols," Doug said after the game about passing Bird. Also, with this performance, Doug took over as the leading scorer in the nation, averaging 25.9 points per game.

Three other players scored in double digits for Creighton: Isaiah Zierden (13), Devin Brooks (12), and Grant Gibbs (11), and point guard Austin Chatman kept the offense flowing with 7 points and 8 assists.

Villanova was led by James Bell with 18 points and JayVaughn Pinkston with 15 points.

Creighton improved to 21-4 overall (11-2 the Big East) and took control of the conference. Villanova fell to 22-3 overall (10-2 in the Big East).