Struggling Temple Owls Upset #23 SMU In Philly

When you’re 6-17 and have won 1 of your last 13 games, there isn’t a whole lot to play for as March rolls near.

Tell that to Fran Dunphy’s Temple Owls as they notched just their 7th win of the season at home on Sunday against #23 SMU. The win comes just 3 days after a home, 24 point, shellacking at the hands of the defending national champion Louisville Cardinals in which the Owls got ran out of their own gym. Dalton Pepper has been thriving on the offensive end for Temple this year and that did not change Sunday.

The senior transfer from West Virginia, has finally found a way to hone the talent that oozes out of his 6”5’ body and put it to good use. He is averaging 17 points a game, a team high, and had a game high 33 points in a contest against the defensive oriented Cincinnati Bearcats a few weeks back. Pepper would put up 24 points in Sunday’s win for the owls, but the difference in the game would be the help he would get from his fellow back court mates.

Junior guard Will Cummings who is very talented in his own regard had a phenomenal game at both sides of the court and sophomore Quenton DeCosey had a solid game of 13 points, 4 boards, 3 assists, and 4 steals. The Owls were without their 3-year starting big man Anthony Lee for this game and “scabs” junior Jimmy McDonnell and sophomore Devontae Watson did a nice job filling in for Lee. With the win, the Temple Owls increase their streak to 7 years in a row of beating a ranked team.

SMU on the other hand can drop another defeat in the “Bad Losses” column on their resume for when the selection committee gets together to do their thing. The Mustangs have had a very impressive year where they have exceeded expectations tremendously. Wins over UConn, Memphis, and Cincy are all great victories, but the one knock on them is that they were all accomplished at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas, where SMU calls home. Larry Brown can not be happy about his squad's loss to the last place in the AAC, the Owls, especially with a road loss at lowly South Florida already on their belt. It appears the Mustangs did not learn their lesson about showing up to road games against inferior opponents down in Florida and while this loss surely will not knock them onto the NCAA tournament bubble, it is a blemish that can hurt mentally moving forward.

Despite the loss, Sophomores Markus Kennedy and Nic Moore both seem to be playing at a very high level of basketball. Losses to teams that should be taken care of easily is a sign of youth and immaturity and while it’s not an excuse, SMU clearly is not a team full of seasoned veterans. They only have 2 seniors on the entire roster and 3 freshmen see significant minutes. They are young and talented and losses like these are growing pains.

Larry Brown is arguably the best coach of all time and will have these guys competitive when March shows up. Their depth is a major asset; 10 guys (that’s right 10 guys!) see more then 10 minutes per game. Fresh legs will always be provided and that will help a team come tourney time when the long season can take a toll on some teams. Sunday’s game was a something to be happy about in Owl country, while it was something to learn from down in Dallas.

SMU has the talent to be dangerous in the dance and it is looking like Larry Brown will return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since he won the championship with Kansas back in 1988. If he can make these kids grow up fast maybe they can shock some people but before they can do that they have to learn how to win games on the road.