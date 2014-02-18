Williams Reaches Milestone In Tar Heels 81-75 Win Over Seminoles

North Carolina added to their win streak Monday night with a 81-75 come from behind performance over Florida State. The Tar Heels have now won seven straight with a makeup game against rival Duke coming up on Thursday. The win was also the 300th in the illustrious career of Tar heels head coach Roy Williams.

At first it did not look like Williams was going to reach his milestone against the Seminoles. The Tar Heels started the game of sluggish looking like they were still recovering from their huge 81-75 win over 25 Pittsburgh on Saturday. Williams saw his team miss their first six shots to give the Seminoles on early 9-0 lead.

That lead would eventually stretch to 21-6 before the Tar Heels woke up, and started making a few shots. By the time the first half ended, Williams saw his team cut the Seminoles lead to 36-33 when forward Kennedy Meeks hit the final basket to take his team into the intermission with the hot hand.

During the second half, the Seminoles managed to hold off the Tar Heels until the 10:05 mark when guard Nate Britt hit the shot that put the Tar Heels up 57-55 for their first lead of the game. The closest the Seminoles would get after that was when they tied the game at 57 only moments later, but the Tar Heels reclaimed their lead to not let go again. Guard Aaron Thomas did at one point cut the Tar Heels lead to 70-69 late, but the Tar Heels went on a 5-0 run after that to pretty much seal the game not allowing the Seminoles to score again until there was :32 left on the clock.

To go along with the terrible play to start the game, Williams lost forward James Michael McAdoo to an injury limiting him to 13 minutes where he was 0-2 from the field with zero points. When the rest of the team realized they were going to step up in the absence of their big man is when the Tar Heels took control of the game.

Despite not having McAdoo on the court, the Tar Heels still managed to make 51.6% of their shots, while after the Seminoles only managed 43.1% shooting from the field. Meeks stepped up huge with his game leading 23 points. He also had 7 rebounds, and 2 huge block shots.

Along with Meeks, Williams had forward J.P. Tokoto, forward Brice Johnson, and guard Marcus Paige score in double digits. Johnson led all players with 11 rebounds to go along with 14 points, and 2 blocks of his own. Paige was also nasty to the Seminoles on both ends of the court with 4 steals, and 7 assists to go along with his 20 points.

Guard Ian Miller led the way for the most part for the Seminoles. Miller had a team high 22 points to go along with 4 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Guards Aaron Thomas, and Montay Brandon were the only other players the Seminoles really had contribute to the score. Thomas finished the night with 16 points, while Brandon had 18 of his own.

Now with the Seminoles out of the way, Williams has two days to prepare his team for the Blue Devils. The Tar Heels are now 18-7 overall, and 8-4 in the ACC. If they can pick a win up against the Blue Devils, they will greatly improve their seeding in the ACC Tournament, and possibly the NCAA Tournament at the end of March.

As for the Seminoles, the light at the end of the tunnel is not as bright. They now sit at 15-11 overall, and 6-8 in ACC play. The Seminoles will more than likely need to win the ACC Tournament to qualify for March Madness. This is basketball, crazier things have happened.