Is Assembly Hall Falling Apart? Iowa-Indiana Postponed After Piece Of Ceiling Falls
A beam in the historic Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana fell today, just 90 minutes after shootaround for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The cause of the breaking off of the piece of ceiling is unknown, but that was quite good enough reason to postpone the game to a later date yet to be set. Iowa and Indiana will either pick the date, or if they don't agree on a date (there is limited time for scheduling), the Big Ten commissioners office will do the job for them.