Is Assembly Hall Falling Apart? Iowa-Indiana Postponed After Piece Of Ceiling Falls

A beam in the historic Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana fell today, just 90 minutes after shootaround for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The cause of the breaking off of the piece of ceiling is unknown, but that was quite good enough reason to postpone the game to a later date yet to be set. Iowa and Indiana will either pick the date, or if they don't agree on a date (there is limited time for scheduling), the Big Ten commissioners office will do the job for them.

Imagine if a fan was sitting there. Whether condensation caused it to erode, or something greater is happening to the ceiling of the 'Carnegie Hall Of Basketball', this is dangerous. Indiana University will have to take a close look into this to make sure that everything is still alright. If this ever happens during a game, we can not even imagine the circumstances that would come from that. Injuries, lawsuits, chaos.

Back a few years ago, there was talk of IU thinking of demolishing Assembly Hall. There was too many problems with the arena that has been open since 1971, and it would have cost not much more to build a new arena than to demolish the old. For the betterment of the University, the new arena idea was proposed.

However, on December 19th, of last year, Indiana University announced that a $40 million donation from Cynthia "Cindy" Simon-Skjodt would be used to renovate Assembly Hall. IU will redo the south lobby with a new entryway and dramatic atrium. Escalators will replace ramps in the south lobby. Throughout the arena, new branding and graphics will be updated to celebrate the tradition and success of IU basketball. Existing bathrooms and concession stands will be remodeled and new bathrooms will be added. A large state-of-the-art video scoreboard will replace the current out-of-date scoreboard.

Now, it looks like some of that money will go to improving the roof. We will keep you updated on the situation in Bloomington.