Gators Pull Out A Late Win Over Ole Miss To Avoid Upset

For the second time in a week the No.2 Florida Gators avoided being upset Saturday with a late come from behind 75-71 win over Ole Miss. With the win the Gators improve their overall record to 25-2. and 14-0 in Southeastern Conference play, while the Rebels fall to 16-11 overall, and 7-7 in the SEC after their fourth straight loss.

Rebels guard Marshall Henderson started the game of with a hot to lead all scorers with 22 points at halftime, but went ice cold after the break, and did not score another point. Along with Henderson, Jarvis Summers scored 20 points, and Anthony Perez had 10 to lead the Rebels in scoring.

Michael Frazier II, and Scottie Wibekin led the Gators attack in the second half after being tied at halftime. It also took Billy Donovan’s team until the 8 minute mark of the second half to take a lead they would not relinquish after starting the half 1-5 from the field.

Frazier II finished the game with 18 points, while Wibekin had 17 points with a game high 7 assists. Patrick Young was the only other Gators player to score in double digits with twelve.

The Gators still have three more games against sub-par teams before they finish the season with a home game against Kentucky. If they continue playing these close games, they could find themselves upset heading into that all important game with the Wildcats.