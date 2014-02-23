Jayhawks Take The Longhorns To The Slaughterhouse

Less than a month ago, Texas dominated Kansas at home. This time, the Jayhawks showed up to play, absolutely dominating from the opening tip to the closing seconds.

After one of their best halves this season, the Jayhawks led the Longhorns 46-18 at halftime. They shot 63% from the field and had 7 blocks, controlling both ends of the floor. Joel Embiid dominated the 1st half with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Wiggins added 15 points and played phenominal defense on the wing. Texas had an 8 minute drought in the first half without a field goal, thanks to the suffocating Jayhawks' defense. The Longhorns' starting point guard Isaiah Taylor shot 0-10 from the field and had 1 point by halftime for the Longhorns.

Kansas dominated in every staatistical category, shooting 51% from the field while Texas shot only 34%. Kansas forced 12 turnovers while Texas forced only 7. Kansas had more fast-break points, 26-0. Also, Kansas out rebounded, had more assists, blocks, and steals than Texas. Texas simply couldn't handle the pressure forced by the KU defense. And on the other side of the court, the Jayhawks were too diverse with their scoring to be stopped. They scored inside and out and every in-between.

Even in the last 10 minutes of the game with their reserves in, the Jayhawks were still dominating. Wiggins, Embiid, and Tarik Black all had highlight-worthy slam dunks.

Wiggins finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Embiid added 13 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 blocks. Embiid also set the Kansas record for my blocks in a season by a freshman. Wayne Seldon ran the points and had an efficient 8 points and 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. Frank Mason provided a spark off the bench with 14 points. 10 players scored for the Jayhawks and a total of 16 players got some playing time.

Kansas improved to 21-6 overall and 12-2 in the Big 12. With a win on Monday against Oklahoma, Kansas will clinch its 10th straight Big 12 reguar season title.

Texas was led by Jonathan Holmes with 17 points and 6 rebounds, and Cameron Ridley with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Meanwhile, Taylor and Javan Felix were a combined 3-23 from the field for 11 points.

Below is the Tarik Black dunk over the Texas defense that sent the bench and the crowd into a frenzy!