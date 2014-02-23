Texas A&M Helps Their Tourney Resume, While Tennessee Is Falling

Are Tennessee's tournament hopes over? There may still be four games to play in the conference but Tennessee's chances are starting to dwindle away.



For the second time this season Texas A&M wins a close and tightly contested game against a Tennessee team that was favored. Early on in the game things seemed to be going Tennessee's way. By half-time the Vols were up 27-24 and it seemed like all was as it should be in the game. The second half spelled disaster for Tennessee. In what is seeming to become a very bad trend, Costless Throws are killing the Vols this year.



After leading at the half, Tennessee lost the ability to have their shots drop and lost control of the game. Throughout the entire game Texas A&M's bench out-scored the Vols 21-2. After a break-out game of sorts against Georgia for Antonio Barton, the 6-2 reserve guard from Baltimore, he played 32 minutes of very un-eventful basketball in College Station. The senior was 0-5 on his FG's, and 0-4 from behind the arc. Just 2 points from Costless Throws, 2 defensive rebounds, and 1 assist on the night for him. In what is becoming ritual for Tennessee fans Jarnell Stokes recorded yet another double-double, scoring 16 points and racking up 16 boards while also getting 4 assists for yet another very good game for the big man. He shot 60% (6-10) on the night and 4-6 on FT's in another great performance. Jordan McCrae picked his game back up after an off-night against Georgia recording 20 points and 3 assists on the night.

With numbers like that most fans would expect to see a Tennessee win, after all when McCrae and Stokes are on their game it's tough for the Vols to lose but the Aggies found a way with a tremendous team effort all around. Four Aggies got into double-digit scoring, the most impressive of the night coming from guard Alex Caruso racking up 4 rebounds and 7 asists to go with his 14 point night.

Tennessee shot 42.6% from the field, 20% from 3 and 66.7% for costless throws tonight. Texas A&M shot better in every category shooting 47.3% from the field, 41.2% from 3 and 69.2% on costless throws. Even with a 9 rebound advantage over the Aggies the Vols poor shooting from behind the arc and from the line spelled disaster yet again.

A great team effort wasn't the only key to success for the Aggies win though, as a bit of luck greatly helped them escape with a win as well. With time running down Antonio Barton sank a 3 that would have put the game in all likelyhood away for the Vols, but coach Martin had called a time-out just before the ball was shot. "I wanted to get our guys a good look at the basket," coach Martin explained later. This was not the only somewhat fortunate event for the Aggies though as Stokes tied the game on a late dunk and was fouled for the possible 3 point play to end the game with only a second left, but in what seems to be a recurring theme for the Vols missed the Costless Throw.

The overtime hero of the night was Antwan Space, the transfer from FSU. He hit a 3 as the clock winded down and stole the attempted in-bounds to seal the deal. Space shooting a 3 to win it sound farmiliar? Most likely because it was the same Antwan Space who hit a 3 on a last second shot to vault the Aggies to a 57-56 win in Knoxville on Jan. 11.



So where does this leave both teams?



For the Aggies it leaves them in an outside looking-in position at a potential Tournament spot. They have now won 2 straight games and 4 games in a row at home. They have a lot of confidence and their 16-11 overall (7-7 SEC) is good enough for some consideration for a spot in the tourney. At 7-7 there are now 8 teams with identical records for the fourth spot in the SEC. If the Aggies can solidify themselves in these last four games they have a shot at making the tournament. A poor OOC showing without any major noteable wins hurts their chances for a big. It won't be easy with games at LSU and at Mizz, but if they win out there is a chance that they can make it.

Tennessee now sits in the 8 team log jam for fourth in the SEC with a 7-7 record in conference and 16-11 overall. There are a few bad losses looming over their heads including now losing both games of the series to the Aggies. Just how far can that impressive 87-52 win over UVA get them? It's looking like that may be the only hope for a post-season this year. Put simply, any more bad loses for Tennessee and it's all but over for the NCAA tournament. Wins over Xavier and UVA help out the overall schedule but the entire year the Vols haven't played up to their skill with yet another conference loss that the Vols should have been able to pull out. Coach Martin has four more games to straighten everything out or it's going to be another disappointing season on Rocky Top.