Kentucky To Play Title Game Without Cauley-Stein

Championship games are best played with a full and healthy line-up, but Kentucky will have to do without one of its best inside players for Monday's title tilt against Connecticut.



Reserve center Willie Cauley-Stein, a seven-foot sophomore, has been on the bench for the Wildcats' last two wins since he injured his foot in the team's second round game versus Kansas State. He played sparingly against both Wichita State and Louisville before sitting out the last two games.



Relegated to being the tallest cheerleader at this year's Final Four, and maybe in the history of college basketball, Cauley-Stein has taken it all in stride.



"That's the only thing I can really do is encourage the team to stay positive," Cauley-Stein said. "Even though I can't play, you know, I still serve a purpose of uplifting people and staying in people's ear and cheering and stuff like that." Source: ESPN



Kentucky also is dealing with forward Alex Poythress' knee, which he mildly injured in a celebratory pile up immediately after the Wildcats sealed their victory over Wisconsin on Saturday. According to Poythress, he will play regardless of the noticeable limp and ice bag he carried with him late Saturday night.



"It's fine," he told reporters. "I'm ready to play. I'm good." Source: ESPN



Kentucky can ill afford to have two of its post players less than 100% against a Connecticut team that will attack the basket with guards Shabazz Napier and Wayne Boatright, as well as slasher DeAndre Daniels, who has had a coming out party in this NCAA Tournament. If the Wildcats' big men are hampered by injuries, it will fall upon freshmen Julius Randle and Dakari Johnson to hold down the middle.



Kentucky head coach John Calipari seems less than concerned about the possibility of being a man or two down. Indeed, the Wildcats have fared very well thus far with the guys it has on the floor, including Aaron Harrison, who has scored game winning baskets in each of Kentucky's last three games.



"I mean, as a coach, it shows how together your team is," Calipari said. "It shows they bought into each other. They surrendered to each other. They're losing themselves in each other...And that's what you want to see, that. This is about them accomplishing something together." Source: ESPN



Kentucky will face Connecticut on Monday as a match-up of the two lowest seeds ever to play for the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship.