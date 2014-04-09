UCLA Defeats Tulsa: How It Happened

UCLA shot much better in the second half and finished at 46% shooting for the game, while Tulsa continued to struggle and finished at 36.8%

Leading scorers for Tulsa were D'Andre Wright with 18 points and James Woodard with 11 points

Leading scorers for UCLA were Jordan Adams with 21 points and Norman Powell with 15 points

UCLA outscores Tulsa 41-29 in the 2nd half

That's a wrap, UCLA defeats Tulsa 76-59

UCLA up 69-56, about two mins left

Alford and Wright trade jumpers, 59-54

Tulsa making its costless throws, that;s what has them back in this game

Tulsa now on 20-12 run and has cut the deficit to seven, UCLA up 57-52 with 5:35 left to play

UCLA has brought shooting up to 41.2%, Tulsa at 35.3%

UCLA up 57-43, 7:51 to play

UCLA's Jordan Adams has absolutely exploded in the 2nd half, now leads all scorers with 16 pts

Tulsa has barely made a dent. It's a 49-38 UCLA lead with 11:21 to play. Tulsa needs to get something going it's very tough to play from behind versus this Bruins team, even the Arizona Wildcats learned that the hard way

So the Bruins explode on a 10-2 run to start the second half

UCLA has come out on fire, opened up a 45-32 lead

I'm thinking both teams were chewed out at halftime by their coaches for the awful first half shooting. Whichever team got the message will win this one

OK second half is underway

Overall it's a pretty even game, poor shooting by both teams, Bruins definitely off their game

Both teams an even 3-of-11 (27.3%) from three point range

Also credit Tulsa's defense in the first half for shutting down UCLA's Norman Powell, who exploded for double figures in the first half versus Arizona in the Pac 12 championship game. He's been held to only five points so far on 1-of-5 shooting

Leading scorers for UCLA are Jordan Adams and Kyle Anderson, each with 8 pts

Rebounding is all knowtted up at 18-18, that favors Tulsa because of UCLA's size advantage. Remember that Tulsa uses a three guard lineup

Poor shooting highly atypical of UCLA

Halftime score is UCLA 35, Tulsa 30

Both teams with absolutely anemic first-half shooting UCLA 38.7% and Tulsa 39.3%

Tulsa's Woodard leading all scorers with 10 points

It's been a close game so far, Bruins up 34-30 as we approach halftime

Tulsa's leading scorer is sophomore guard James Woodard averaging 15.7ppg

Travis Wear and his twin brother David played at North Carolina their freshman season and then transferred to UCLA

Senior Travis Wear also had a solid Pac 12 tourney for the Bruins, put up a career best 16 points in the qf - Oregon

UCLA sophomore Kyle Anderson can be an absolute MONSTER on the boards, averaging 8.8 rpg and he hauled down 15 rebounds is the Arizona game

Bruins are one of the best offensive teams in the country, they shot well over 50% versus Arizona in the Pac 12 championship game, and the Wildcats had consistently held opponents to under 40% shooting all season

Tulsa's three guard lineup might run into trouble, being outsized by the Bruins

Anyways this should be a good matchup, you have two coaches who know what it takes to win it all at the big dance as players (Steve Alford won it with Indiana in 1987, then Danny Manning with Kansas in 1988 and then again in 2008 as an assistant coach).

Start of the game was delayed after the overtime thriller between Stephen F Austin and VCU, wow wasn't that something?

Bruins up 10-7 early in the first half

Well we're FINALLY underway

here's an espn.com preview of UCLA - Tulsa, not much depth, but it can give a general idea of what to expect

Ok, so tipoff has been delayed to 11PM eastern due to SFA - VCU going to OT

Steve Alford is in his first year as head coach at UCLA, previously head coach at the University of New Mexico

Tulsa's head coach Danny Manning won two national championships with Kansas, as a player in 1988, then as an assistant coach in 2008. This is his first tournament appearance as a head coach

UCLA won the Pac-12 conference tournament with a dramatic upset over Arizona, while Tulsa won the Conference USA tournament by defeating Louisiana Tech

Hi this is Casey Gagnon, and this a matchup out of the South Bracket, UCLA is th 4th seed, Tulsa is 13th. Both received autobids to the big dance after winning their conference tournaments