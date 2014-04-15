Recap: 17th Annual Nike Hoops Summit

What is the Summit?

The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual gathering of the best senior high school players in the world. Players compete on either the World Select team, or the USA Men’s Junior National Select team. There have been 17 Nike Hoop Summits to-date. Of the 17 meetings, the last seven of them have been held in the Rose Garden arena (not the Moda Center), in Portland Oregon. The USA team has won 12 of the meetings. Almost all of the players at the Hoop Summit go on to become NBA players.





Nike hoop summit game Recap:

April 4th 2014 marked the 17th annual Nike Hoop summit game at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The World Select team looked to best the US team a record three times in a row. In the first quarter, the World select team took the lead 18-13 behind Jamal Murray. The leading scorer for the USA select team was Justise Winslow off of the bench. Both teams played with high energy but failed to control the ball and score around the rim. The three most anticipated players in the game: Karl Towns Jr., Tyus Jones and Jahlil Okafor. combined for a total of two points. In the second of four ten minute quarters (FIBA Regulations) the USA team saw Justise Winslow explode for a first-half high 14 points in eleven minutes. Emmanuel Mudiay of the world select team scored a team high 10 points in the second quarter. Tyus Jones and Jahlil Okafor also scored their first points of the game in the second quarter, Okafor finishing the half with 4 points, and Jones ending with just one point off of a costless-throw. Towns picked up just two points in the second quarter. The second quarter ended with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Justise Winslow to put the USA team up 44-38. The third quarter ended with the game tied at 61-61. Karl Towns Jr. continued his poor scoring night, scoring only two points in the third quarter, as did Tyus Jones, who scored two more points. Okafor recorded four points in the third, both off of layups. Damien Inglis, Trey Lyles and Clint Capela kept the world team in the game recording four, five, and five points respectively. Shang Gao of China played the least minutes so far in the game, at 1:29.

The world team outscored the US team 23-17 in the third in response to the US team out-scoring them 31-20 in the second. Going into the fourth quarter, the world and US teams were tied at 61 points. The game went back and forth between the two teams in the first few minutes of the game until USA guard Tyus Jones took control of the game, recording 10 points and a steal in the final quarter. Jahlil Okafor also chipped in, adding six points in the fourth, as well as a steal. The world team did not respond to the sudden explosion by the USA Select team and suffered the consequences in the last eight minutes of the game. The US team secured a 84-73 lead, preventing the world team from beating them a record three times in a row.

Biggest Leads: World 9, USA 11

Lead Changes: 7

Points in the Paint: World 34, USA 42

Second Chance Points: World 11, USA 12

Statistics and Game Leaders:

Points: Emmanuel Mudiay (World Select)

Assists: Tyus Jones (USA JNS)

Rebounds: Trey Lyles (World Select)

Minutes: Jamal Murray (World Select)





Starting Lineup World Select:

F, Damien Inglis #8

F, Trey Lyles #12

C, Karl Towns Jr. #15

G, Emmanuel Mudiay #5

G, Jamal Murray #4

Starting Lineup USA:

F, Kelly Oubre #8

F, Cliff Alexander #14

C, Jahlil Okafor #15

G, Stanley Johnson #13

G, Tyus Jones #6

USA Player Profiles (not enough is known about most world team players):

Cliff Alexander: 6-9 forward Cliff Alexander averaged 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 blocks per game in his senior season in the Chicago Public League. His team went undefeated in the season, and won the championship, however after the league found violations in the school’s academic program for the players, the team was stripped of its title, and was left with a winless record. Alexander was awarded with a gold medal in the FIBA 3x3 U18 championship, and helped the USA to a perfect 5-0 record. This year, Alexander participated in the McDonalds All-American game, the Jordan Brand Classic, and the Nike hoop summit, as well as being named the Naismith high school basketball player of the year. Alexander has signed a letter of intent to the University of Kansas.

Stanley Johnson: 6-7 forward Stanley Johnson helped his team to a perfect 35-0 record, and a fourth straight California Interscholastic state championship. Johnson averaged 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in his senior year. Johnson was named to the Naismith early season look list, as well as playing in the Jordan Brand Classic, the McDonalds All-American game, and the Nike Hoop Summit. Johnson was also named the Gatorade California player of the year, and became the first player in the history of California to win four straight upper-division titles. Johnson has signed a letter of intent to the University of Arizona.

Tyus Jones: 6-0 guard Tyus Jones of Apple Valley high school is considered to be the best point guard in the nation. He averaged 25 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds, to help his team to a 27-2 record. Jones played 5 seasons of varsity basketball, because he played high school varsity as an eighth grader. Jones has participated in the McDonalds All-American game, the Jordan Brand Classic, and the Nike Hoop Summit. He was placed on the Naismith early season look list, was the 2014 Minnesota Mr. Basketball, is a three-time Gatorade Minnesota boys basketball player of the year, and was the Associated Press player of the year. Jones was awarded a gold medal in the 2012 FIBA U17 World Championships, 2011 FIBA Americas U16 championship. Jones has signed a letter of intent with Duke University.

Jahlil Okafor: 6-10 center Jahlil Okafor averaged 24PPG, 11RPG with Whitney Young High School in his senior season, helping his team to a 28-5 record and a 4A state title. He is widely regarded as the best center to be going into college. He was the Morgan Wootten player of the year in his senior season. He also participated in the McDonalds All-American game and was named the co-MVP. “Big J” will play in the Jordan brand classic, and the Nike Hoops summit. He was also placed on the Naismith early season look list at the beginning of his senior season. He was also named the Illinois 2014 Mr. Basketball. Okafor has gold medals in the 2013 FIBA U19 world championships, 2012 FIBA U17 world championship, and the 2011 FIBA Americas U16 Championship. Jahlil has signed a letter of intent with Duke University.

Kelly Oubre: 6-7 forward Kelly Oubre averaged 22PPG, 7RPG, and 2APG in his senior season, leading his team to a 31-3 record. His team reached the semi-finals of the Dick’s Sporting Goods High School National Tournament. After being affected by hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, Oubre and his family moved to Texas, where he played his first three high school seasons. He played his senior season at Findlay Prep in Nevada. Oubre competed in the McDonalds All-American basketball game, as well as being selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic. At the beginning of his senior season, Oubre was placed on the Naismith early season look list. Oubre has signed a letter of intent with the University of Kansas

Theo Pinson: 6-6 forward Theo Pinson averaged 23PPG, 7RPG, and 4APG in his senior season at Wesleyan Christian Academy. He led his team to a 3A state title as well. Pinson played in the McDonalds All-American game, and has been selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic. Pinson was also honored with a placement on the Associated Press All-State first team. Theo received his only gold medal in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, and helped them to a perfect 5-0 record. He also helped qualify the United States for the FIBA U17 World Championship in 2012. He started in three of their four games. Pinson has signed a national letter of intent with the University of North Carolina.

Justise Winslow: 6-6 forward Justise Winslow was one of the most phenomenal high school players in the world, averaging 28PPG, 14RPG, 4APG, as well as 2BPG. His team ended with a 24-13 record, and finished with the D1 league crown. Winslow attends St. John’s School in Houston, Texas. Winslow was the Gatorade state player of the year in both 2013 and 2014. He played in the McDonalds All-American game and is selected to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic. He was also honored with the title of Houston Chronical All-Greater Boys player of the year. Winslow has gold medals in the 2013 FIBA U19 World Championship, as well as the 2012 U17 World Championship. Winslow has signed a letter of intent with Duke University.







Okafor, Tyus Jones, and Mike Jones (Head Coach) Thoughts on the game

Okafor: It was a very competitive game, all of my teammates were in the locker room happy. We realize that we lost the last two years here so you know it’s a great feeling for us to b e a part of this and be able to put the USA back on top.

Coach: I concur with everything Jahlil said, obviously leaving here last year, leaving the podium wasn’t a good feeling. It was a long ride home, and soon after we got home we learned that the staff was going to be able to come back next year and we were going to tweak some things, all of the credit goes to the USA basketball administration by giving us the extra days, and allowing us to have a training camp back in October with the entire developmental squad. I think that was a really big help. And I think that obviously the team of guys this year that the coaching staff was already farmiliar with, and more importantly these guys were familiar with themselves, every player on the U16 and U17 teams were on the ball club, so you know it was a tremendous asset and I think it really showed.

Tyus Jones: I think it was a really great game. Both teams played extremely well and, and our team just wanted to focus on getting the job done no matter what it took and you know that’s what we did and the world team definitely made us earn the win you know each and every one of the guys in the locker room gave it their all. So I’m happy with that



