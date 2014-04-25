Michigan Wolverines' Mitch McGary Tests Positive for Marijuana, Declares for NBA Draft

A forgettable season for Michigan sophomore Mitch McGary has taken another downturn as he tested positive for marijuana during the NCAA Tournament, the school announced on Friday. Facing a year-long suspension, McGary has elected to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter this year's NBA Draft.



In an official statement released by the University of Michigan, McGary expressed remorse for his actions.



"Being a part of a program that values integrity, it is important to let everyone know of a poor decision I recently made," McGary said in the prepared statement. "I tested positive for marijuana during the NCAA tournament. I regret thoroughly disappointing my family, coaches and administration." Source: ESPN



McGary had a tremendous freshman season with Michigan, helping his Wolverines reach the NCAA Championship Game that they ultimately lost to Louisville. Expectations were high for the 6' 10" center coming into this season, but back injuries limited him to only 8 games. He did not log any minutes during the NCAA Tournament but was subjected to a random drug test following Michigan's Sweet 16 victory over Tennessee, a game for which McGary was in uniform.



McGary admitted to Yahoo! Sports that he had smoked marijuana once in March.



The talented center, who is considered a mid-range pick, has a mixture of inside and outside moves that had many draft experts thinking he would have been a lottery selection had he declared after his freshman season. Now, his back injury combined with the positive marijuana test, casts doubt on his future as an NBA player.





One thing is certain, however. A year-long suspension from Michigan would further limit his opportunities to play in the NBA. Therefore, his decision to enter the 2014 draft makes sense as far as his immediate future is concerned. Any number of NBA teams will be willing to take a flier on a 6' 10" player with a tremendous upside.



Michigan coach John Beilein remains supportive of his player. "Mitch has had a tremendous impact on our program from the moment he committed to us," Beilein said in a statement. "He has injected an enthusiasm that cannot be matched.



"... His willingness to face a personal issue head on and his positive work ethic during his recent injury have helped him to grow in many ways. We know that he will put all of his energy and effort toward achieving his goals. We will continue to assist and support Mitch as he pursues a career in the NBA." Source: ESPN



McGary's decision to enter the draft is met with some stark criticism. Why should he be allowed to flee his sentence? If a player should be held accountable for what appears to be a single mistake, if the punishment be allowed to haunt him, how then can the NCAA and NBA work in cohort to make these types of situations as equitable as possible?