Myles Turner Commits To Texas

Myles Turner, the #2 recruit in the ESPN 100, finally made his decision Wednesday afternoon. Coming into today, Turner had several schools courting him: SMU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Duke, Kansas and Texas A&M. With the spotlight on and the whole world watching, the 7'0" 240lb phenom decided to continue his education and basketball career at the University of Texas.

Turner explained why he chose Texas: "Just watching Texas work last year, they're a real blue collar program. The only reason I am here is through hard work and I feel that's what Texas has done and can do in the future. I really like their plan going forward, I really enjoyed my visit down there. It's a real great family atmosphere. Joining these guys and getting to play with them next year really means a lot. Coach Rick Barnes and the entire coaching staff have showed a lot of support, during this whole process they stressed to me how special things are done there and I really believed it. Im happy to be a Texan and will always be one my whole life, there's a lot of pride coming from the state of Texas and it means a lot to me."

Myles Turner, Cameron Ridley and Jonathon Holmes will be fearsome in the Big 12. Rick Barnes will likely try to play Holmes at the three, but a Longhorns team that ranked 246th in three-point percentage would not stand to improve much in that area if it's primary small forward made 28 threes as a junior, which is what Holmes did in 2013-14. Still, Barnes wouldn't say no, and the Longhorns will go from undersized last season to jumbo-sized this coming year as they bring in the Turner. Turner is a very productive center, who uses his great weight, wingspan and athleticism to his advantage on both ends of the court. He's a well-polished post player and has a superb touch on post moves. Turner is also a tremendous defensive disrupter, blocking shots and defending the lane from opponents.

Myles Turner- #35

Height:7-0 Weight: 230

Position: Forward/Center Trinity High School, TX

Hometown: Bedford,TX College: Texas

PPG: 20 RPG:13 BPG:7

Earlier this month VAVEL spoke to turner at the McDonald's All American Game, and here is what he had to say.